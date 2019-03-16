Two Smiles for Showfreaks | แสยะแสยง แสยะสยาม

Image from PPTV HD 36 of a defaced election poster of Suthep Thaugsuban, founding member of political party Action Coalition for Thailand. / ภาพจาก PPTV HD 36: “ป้ายหาเสียงของพรรคพลังประชาชาติไทย ที่ถูกมือมืดเขียนและกรีดทำลาย บนรูปของนายสุเทพ เทือกสุบรรณ แกนนำผู้ก่อตั้งพรรค บริเวณถนนพระราม 4”

A child by night rides a three-decked cruiseferry up or down the coast or river. He sits at the frontmost table paradiddling with his chopsticks in the interlude. Lights come on the stage. Sludgy and myriad like acid dream. Black globe with holes shoots pink green magenta. Spiral projections on languid faces in the karaoke pandemonium. Satiate deathmasks huddled in groups and eyes glinting like dim stars. And there’s the show. An eruption of plumes and seethrough dresses lined with the most sequins he has ever seen gathered in one place. He doesn’t know why but he can’t keep his eyes on the dancers. Can’t keep his eyes on when one steps close and wiggles her belly inches from his face. Can’t get a rise out of his unbonneted dick like his friends say he’s supposed to. Like he doesn’t know what he’s supposed to be seeing.

เด็กท่องราตรีคนหนึ่งโดยสารเรือสำราญสามดาดฟ้าขาล่องไม่ก็ขาขึ้นฝั่งทะเลไม่ก็ลำน้ำ มันนั่งโต๊ะหน้าสุด ตีตะเกียบจังหวะพื้นฐาน ขวา-ซ้าย-ขวา-ขวา ซ้าย-ขวา-ซ้าย-ซ้าย ไปพลางๆช่วงพักการแสดง แล้วไฟเวทีก็สว่างขึ้น ฉัพพรรณรังสีหยาดเยิ้มเหมือนยาแอ็ลเอ๊สดีหลอนประสาท แท่งชมพูเขียวม่วงทะลุออกมาจากลูกโลกดำ เส้นแสงระบำหมุนวนฉาบหน้าเฉื่อยเนือยในโลกโกลาคาราโอเกะ หน้ากากจากหน้าคนตายกระเษมกระสันออกันเป็นกลุ่มๆ ตาพรายเหมือนดาวรุบหรู่ และนั่นอย่างไรงานโชว์ ผุดขึ้นอยู่เต็มเวทีทั้งขนนกทั้งเดร๊สซีธรูปักเลื่อมเรียงรายเหลือคณานับอย่างที่มันไม่เคยพบเคยเจอ มันไม่รู้ว่าทำไมมันถึงทนมองร่างนางโชว์ไม่ได้ ทนมองอยู่ไม่ได้ตอนที่นางหนึ่งกระแชะชิด ส่ายหน้าท้องแทบติดปลายจมูกมัน ทำให้กระดอไร้หมวกครอบของมันกระดกขึ้นไม่ได้อย่างที่เพื่อนบอกว่าควรจะกระดก เหมือนมันไม่รู้ด้วยซ้ำว่าควรจะมองดูอะไร

Perhaps sensing unease in the child the father leans over the table, over scraps of lime-steamed snapper or fucking shark fin soup nobody else has touched, and assures, These aren’t real women.

ด้วยอาจสัมผัสได้ถึงความกระอักกระอ่วนในตัวมัน บิดาจึงโน้มตัวข้ามโต๊ะเข้าหา เหนือเศษปลากะพงนึ่งมะนาวไม่ก็ซุปหูโคตรพ่อโคตรแม่ฉลามที่ยังไม่มีใครแตะนอกจากผู้เป็นบิดาที่ตอนนี้กล่าวสร้างความมั่นใจว่า พวกนี้ไม่ใช่ผู้หญิงจริงๆหรอก

When the headliner loses her top he looks up. Squints not to see sharper but to not be seen back. Courage reciprocated with a longlashed wink and a rouge airkiss he could feel burning his head whole. Jerky twitches stretch thin the corners of his mouth and he holds it there. This is the first smile.

ตอนที่นางโชว์ตัวเอกสลัดผ้าผ่อนท่อนบนออก มันเงยหน้าขึ้น หยีตาไม่ใช่เพื่อจะได้เห็นชัดๆแต่เพื่อไม่ให้อีกฝ่ายเห็น ความกล้าที่ถูกสนองตอบด้วยขยิบขนตางอนกับจุ๊บลิปสติกแดงลอยลมทำมันร้อนผ่าวไปทั่วหัวหู กล้ามเนื้อกระตุกยืดมุมปากซ้ายขวาของมันฉีกออกไปจนสุด มันค้างไว้ท่านั้น นี่แหละยิ้มอย่างที่หนึ่ง

Fast forward to the future and Thanaton J. has challenged the notion of the thai smile as indicative of thai people’s worldfamous geniality, to the effect that, rather than to display genuine amicability, we force up the corners of our mouth because we realize too well the absurdity of saying anything while powerless or because we lack the critical faculty to understand what we are facing beyond the ideological level. Thanaton’s observation, met with criticisms from pro-status quo oppositions, invites wariness of the second smile, one employed by party candidates for house representatives whose billboard portraits appeared overnight a few weeks ago everywhere and out of nowhere like adverts for some once in a lifetime show on March 24. For my district some of these new freaks are running with old names larger than themselves. Won YOOBAUMRUNG with a pedostache for PTP. Eggheaded Samat MUANGSIRI for DP and his family owning much of the Bangbon strip on Eggachai road. While nameless contender FFP’s Ganpong P. competes under the ridiculous epithet Lord of smile.

กรอเท้ปลัดหน้าไปถึงอนาคตใหม่ ก็พบว่า ธนาธร จ. ได้ท้าทายแนวคิดเรื่องยิ้มสยามที่ว่ากันว่าเป็นเครื่องบ่งบอกซึ่งความเกษมสำราญของชาวไทยที่ดังไกลก้องโลก ว่ามันมิได้แสดงออกซึ่งน้ำใสใจจริงอะไรหรอก แต่ที่เราฉีกยิ้มก็เพราะว่าเรารู้ดีเหลือเกินว่าจะพูดโดยไม่มีอำนาจหนุนหลังไปหาพระแสงอะไร ไม่ก็เพราะว่ามันเกินวิสัยมนุษย์ปุถุชนอย่างเราๆ ที่จะเข้าใจสิ่งต่อหน้าโดยพ้นไปจากกรอบอุดมการณ์ ข้อสังเกตของ ธนาธร จ. นี้ถูกถล่มโดยบรรดาฝ่ายตรงข้ามผู้หวงแหนสถานะดังที่เป็นอยู่ เป็นข้อสังเกตที่เชิญชวนให้ระแวงระวังยิ้มอย่างที่สอง ยิ้มที่เห็นกันอยู่ทุกวันนี้บนใบหน้าของผู้สมัครของพรรคการเมืองลงแข่งขันเป็นตัวแทนสภาตามแผ่นป้ายยักษ์ที่จู่ๆก็ปรากฏอยู่ทุกหนทุกแห่งไร้แหล่งที่มาเมื่อหลายสัปดาห์ก่อนราวกับแผ่นโฆษณาโชว์สำคัญวันที่ 24 มีนาคมที่พลาดแล้วระวังจะเสียชาติเกิด มนุษย์ปลาดที่มาลงแข่งในเขตกูหลายคนมีชื่อแซ่เก่าแก่แผ่รัศมีท่วมตัวอยู่ มีนายหนวดป๋า ว. อยู่บำรุง ผู้สมัครพรรคพท. มีนายหัวไข่ ส. ม่วงศิริ ผู้สมัครพรรคปชป. ผู้มีครอบครัวเป็นเจ้าของถนนเส้นเอ๊กชัยตลอดเขตบางบอน แล้วก็มีนายกันต์พงษ์ ป. ผู้ท้าชิงไร้ชื่อเสียงเรียงนามของพรรคอคม. นักพูดเจ้าของฉายาพาขำตกเก้าอี้ “เทพแห่งรอยยิ้ม”

Whether these billed clowns know any better than we do, how complicit are they in the crimes that constitute our history, what changes can be expected from a new management, these questions that seem perpetually relevant to the point of impasse may not lead to any meaningful breakthrough according to Thomas Ligotti’s short political allegory The Town Manager1. Students of the weird genre of fiction will recognize the tendency to make a circus out of everyday life as Ligotti’s bread and butter. Unlike Lovecraft’s learned and financially worryfree protagonists who slum wherever their morbid curiosity would lead; Ligotti’s mostly penniless blue or pinkcollars live a nightmare of existence enlivened by barnumite freakshows and bizarre pleasures sold in seedy cabaret joints or rundown carnivalesque attractions, allow themselves to be swallowed up in surreal grotesqueries to stave off a return to their default state of lassitude, to conceal from their own eyes the puppet strings drawn taut upward from their own backs into an impenetrable darkness. The difference between the two weirdists in their positing of terror — the former in clear-cut cosmic determinism, the latter as freely willed reactive hedonia to inarticulable unfreedom — is telling: while Lovecraft’s underlying philosophy bears the mark of an amateur Nietzschean2; Ligott’s brings to mind a more horrific, contemporary imaginative strain of Kafka.

หากเราอยากจะถามว่าตัวตลกร่วมรายการพวกนี้มันรู้เรื่องรู้ราวดีกว่าเราท่านจริงหรือไม่ ว่าพวกนี้มันมีส่วนสมรู้ก่ออาชญากรรมที่กลายมาเป็นประวัติศาสตร์ของเราท่านมากน้อยเพียงใด ว่าเราท่านจะคาดหวังการเปลี่ยนแปลงอะไรจากทีมบริหารชุดใหม่ได้บ้าง คำถามเหล่านี้ที่ฟังดูเป็นโจทย์สำคัญอยู่ไม่คลาย ขมวดปมเป็นเงื่อนตายอยู่อย่างนั้น อาจไม่ใช่ทางไปสู่จุดหมายแห่งการคลี่คลายใดๆ ตามเนื้อหาใน เดอะ แทวน์ แม้นาเจ่อร์ นิทานเปรียบเทียบทางการเมืองขนาดสั้นของ ทอมัส ลีก๊อตติ๑ ผู้ศึกษาเรื่องแต่งสกุลเวียร์ดย่อมจะรู้จักมักคุ้นลายเซ็นของลีก๊อตติที่มักเอาชีวิตประจำวันมารังสรรค์เป็นละครสัตว์ เมื่อนำไปเทียบกับพระเอกในเรื่องต่างๆของเลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์ ที่มักเป็นพวกคงแก่เรียนที่ไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องเงินๆทองๆที่ลดตัวลงไปอยู่ใต้ถุนสังคมตามกลิ่นความตายที่จูงจมูก ตัวเอกของลีก๊อตติถือว่าต่างไปจากนั้นมาก คือมักเป็นคนชักหน้าไม่ถึงหลังทำงานเด็กเสิร์ฟบริการภารโรงกรรมกร ชีวิตเหมือนตายทั้งเป็น พอกระชุ่มกระชวยขึ้นหน่อยก็ด้วยโชว์ของแปลกแบบคณะของ ฟ. ท. บอนัม กับห้วงสุขสมอย่างปลาดที่มีขายตามซ่องคาบาเรต์คาวโลกีย์ไม่ก็เทศกาลงานวัดโทรมๆ เป็นโอกาสให้พวกเขาเหล่านี้กลืนหายไปในวิวิธวิตถารวิมุตติธรรมพอเป็นกระษัยให้หลุดพ้นจากภาวะอ่อนเปลี้ยเพลียแรงไปได้ชั่วครั้งชั่วคราว ให้บดบังภาพเชือกใยที่ผูกรั้งอยู่บนหลังของตัวเอง ชักตรึงดิ่งขึ้นจนลับหายไปในความมืดสุดหยั่ง ความแตกต่างของบ่อเกิดความสะท้านย้านกลัวระหว่างเวียร์ดิสต์สองคนนี้ไม่ใช่เรื่องบังเอิญ ในขณะที่เลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์สร้างโลกที่ทุกอย่างถูกขีดชะตาไว้หมดแล้ว ซึ่งสะท้อนปรัชญาของศิษย์นี้ตเฉอแบบอ่านเองเออเอง๒ ลีก๊อตติกลับสร้างโลกที่สยิวแสยงอย่างมีเจตจำนงเสรีในภาวะสิ้นไร้เสรีอย่างท่วมปากท่วมคอ ซึ่งสะท้อนสายพันธุ์จินตนาการแบบค้าฟคาที่อิงกับโลกร่วมสมัยและชวนขนพองสยองเกล้ายิ่งกว่า

Judge for yourself The Town Manager, in which the citizens of a small unnamed town suffer from the poor and nonsensical governing of the titular official. The unnamed narrator, who sweeps the floor at Leeman’s barbershop, reveals the vague circumstances surrounding this position. Each manager since the time of the town’s founding has always been an outsider, each equally nameless male as nondescript in appearance as the town itself, each accomplishing fewer and fewer superficial and unnecessary civil projects before suddenly disappearing, only for his successor to arrive as suddenly by unknown means of ingress. Who appoints these incompetents, and by what criteria are they selected, is a matter so removed from everyday life that no one even bothers to speculate. The townsfolk’s doubt in this arrangement, detailed without reference to its actual provenance in the town’s charter, waxes almost to self-determination during the brief period of absence of the previous town manager and wanes back to docility as soon as they discover that a new one has arrived.

ลองตัดสินดูเอาเองจาก เดอะ แทวน์ แม้นาเจ่อร์ ก็ได้ เรื่องมีอยู่ว่าพลเมืองในเมืองเล็กๆไม่มีชื่อแห่งหนึ่งต้องรับกรรมความห่วยแตกไร้เหตุผลของระบอบการปกครองแบบผู้จัดการเมือง ตัวละครไม่มีชื่อผู้เล่าเรื่องมีอาชีพเป็นคนปัดกวาดเช็ดถูร้านตัดผมลีแม็น เขาเปิดเผยให้ฟังถึงสถานการณ์เคลือบคลุมของตำแหน่งนี้ ผู้จัดการแต่ละคนตั้งแต่สร้างบ้านแปงเมืองขึ้นมาล้วนเป็นคนนอก แต่ละคนเป็นชายไม่มีชื่อดุจเดียวกัน รูปพรรณสัณฐานเหมือนอย่างเมืองนั่นคือไม่มีอะไรเตะตา แต่ละคนที่ผ่านเข้ามาก็มีผลงานโครงการโยธาผิวเผินไร้ความจำเป็นเป็นจำนวนน้อยลงทุกทีๆก่อนที่จะหายไปเฉยๆ รอวันให้ผู้จัดการคนถัดมาเข้าแทนที่อย่างปุบปับพอกันโดยไม่มีใครล่วงรู้มรรควิธีที่มันเข้ามา ส่วนเรื่องว่าใครแต่งตั้งพวกไม่ได้เรื่องนี้เข้ามาบริหาร ใช้เกณฑ์อะไรคัดเลือก นั้นก็เป็นเรื่องที่อยู่ห่างไกลชีวิตประจำวันมากเสียจนไม่มีใครเสียเวลามาคิดถึงกระบวนการนี้ที่กะเกณฑ์ทุกกระเบียดโดยไม่ยักมีอะไรเฉียดกลับไปหาแหล่งอ้างอิงในกฎบัตรของเมือง ความกังขาในเรื่องนี้จะปูดเป่งขึ้นเป็นความมุ่งหมายจะกำหนดอนาคตตนเองเลยทีเดียวในช่วงสั้นๆที่เมืองไม่มีผู้จัดการ แล้วก็จะปวกเปียกลงเป็นความเชื่องเชื่อในทันทีที่พบว่าคนใหม่ได้มาถึงแล้ว

The tenure of the final town manager before the narrator takes his leave, an unseen illiterate who knows only one vowel and communicates in capital letters through short messages on pulpy scraps of paper carried down Main street by wind, seems at first to promise a new age of prosperity. Unlike his predecessors, the final manager abandons all formal pretenses at civic improvement, his first decree being the demolition of the town’s novel trolley system. When the townsfolk hesitate in carrying out this order, unprecedented in that no reason for it is given, the grewsome remains of Carnes the trolley operator is found the following day on his usual morning route.

แรกสมัยการปกครองของผู้จัดการเมืองคนสุดท้ายก่อนตอนที่ตัวละครผู้เล่าเรื่องจะลาออกนั้นก็ดูพอจะมีแวววาดหวังถึงยุครุ่งโรจน์อย่างใหม่อยู่หรอก ด้วยการบริหารของคนไม่รู้หนังสือผู้ไม่เคยปรากฏตัว สื่อสารได้แต่ทางสายลมบนถนนสายหลักผ่านเศษเยื่อกระดาษบรรจุสารสั้นๆเขียนด้วยตัวพิมพ์ใหญ่และใช้สระเพียงตัวเดียว ผู้จัดการเมืองคนนี้ผิดกับผู้มาก่อนคนอื่นๆ คือเลิกวางมาดพิธีการทำนองว่าตนเข้ามาเพื่อพัฒนาให้น้ำไหลไฟสว่างทางสะดวก คำสั่งแรกคือการยุบและทุบระบบรถรางล้ำสมัยของเมือง แต่แล้วเมื่อชาวเมืองเก้ๆกังๆไม่ทำตามคำสั่งทันที ซึ่งคำสั่งนี้ไม่เหมือนแต่ก่อนตรงที่ไม่มีเหตุผลกำกับ ในวันรุ่งขึ้นชาวเมืองก็ได้พบศพน่าสยะแสยงของนายคารนส์ผู้ควบคุมรถรางบนเส้นทางเดิรรถรอบเช้า

In a span of few weeks, the manager converts the town into a tourist trap, announcing with a banner at the entrance WELCOME TO FUNNY TOWN. Its former amenities and their operators are repurposed. Leeman no longer trims hair but serves as attendant to a gigantic playpen wearing only an oversized diaper; store walls are knocked down to form one massive indoor labyrinth of toilets and locked rooms; alleys behind the buildings on Main street expand vertically and horizontally, fusing residences with byways through which tourists come and go as they please3; and so on.

ในช่วงเวลาไม่กี่สัปดาห์ ผู้จัดการก็ได้พลิกโฉมเมืองกลายเป็นกับดักนักเที่ยว แปะป้ายประกาศตรงทางเข้าว่า ยินดีต้อนรับสู่เมืองสัปดี้สีปดน สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่เคยมีก็ได้ถูกดัดแปลงเช่นเดียวกับผู้ควบคุมสิ่งเหล่านั้น ลีแม็นไม่ใช่ช่างเล็มผมอีกต่อไป แต่เป็นผู้ดูแลคอกเด็กขนาดยักษ์ในชุดผ้าอ้อมหลวมโพรก ผนังด้านในห้างร้านต่างๆถูกพังลงเพื่อสร้างเขาวงกตมหึมาของห้องส้วมและห้องปิดตาย ตรอกซอกซอยด้านหลังตึกบนถนนสายหลักถูกขยายขึ้นทั้งในแนวดิ่งและแนวราบ ลากทางลัดเชื่อมบ้านเรือนให้นักเที่ยวเดิรเหิรไปมาสะดวก๓ ฯลฯ ทำนองนี้

On the surface, Ligotti’s allegory may seem to apply only to a decentralized form of authoritarianism which the united states of America epitomizes. In truth, the monarchic institution of thailand and its prime enforcers have also adopted something similar. Recall the thai royal guards parade in 2015, when moribund king Poomipon had grown too bedridden to even be wheeled out of the hospital. Cadets and draftees from units designated as royal guards marched in full regalia past thousands of spectators to declare fealty to an empty palace, which is itself open to tourists all week long.

หากพิจารณาในระดับพื้นผิว นิทานของลีก๊อตติเรื่องนี้อาจดูเหมือนว่าใช้เปรียบเทียบได้แต่กับระบอบอำนาจนิยมแบบสลายศูนย์กลางอย่างที่สหรัฐอเมริกาเป็นตัวแบบชั้นดี แต่ความจริงหาเป็นเช่นนั้นไม่ เพราะสถาบันกษัตริย์ของไทยพร้อมด้วยลิ่วล้อแถวหนึ่งก็ได้รับเอาระบอบคล้ายๆกันมาใช้ ลองนึกถึงพิธีสวนสนามราชวัลลภเมื่อปี 58 ดูสิ ตอนที่กษัตริย์ประชวรติดแท่นบรรทมเกินกว่าจะเข็นนั่งรถออกมานอกโรงพยาบาลได้แล้วน่ะ คาเด็ทกับทหารเกณฑ์ประจำหน่วยรักษาพระองค์สวมชุดสำหรับวโรกาสวิเศษเดินสวนสนามผ่านผู้ชมเรือนพันเรือนหมื่นเพื่อไปถวายสัตย์ปัฏิญาณตนต่อหน้าวังเวียงอันวังเวง ซึ่งวังเองก็เปิดให้นักเที่ยวเข้าไปเพ่นพ่านได้ตลอดสัปดาห์

Another example of untraceable authority is the upcoming purchase of S-70i helicopters by RTAF to be added to the royal fleet. Everyone knows who wants these birds but none will find any mention of a Mr.X in RTAF’s contract. It will name instead a slew of group captains and air marshals on committees with elaborate designations, bearers of fragments each enough to be held accountable only for bits and pieces of defective equipment upon delayed delivery, fragments that combine into one ultimate signatory. The purchaser of these personal transports some fucking how becomes the kingdom of thailand. Complaints directed toward policies such as this, even on fiscal grounds, are brought up only insofar as the defence ministry is involved and no further. Like Ligotti’s human puppetry, the strings can be traced only so far up.

อีกตัวอย่างหนึ่งของสิทธิอำนาจล่องหนก็คือการที่กองทัพอากาศหลวงเตรียมการจัดซื้อแบล๊คฮ้อคเฮลีค้อปเต้อร์จำนวนหนึ่งไว้สำหรับคอลเล็คชั่นของหลวง ใครๆก็รู้ว่าเหยี่ยวพวกนี้ใครอยากเอาไปเล่นด้วยแต่ไปส่องข้อสัญญาของกองทัพอากาศหลวงยังไงก็ไม่เห็นชื่อนายสิบคนนั้นหรอก แต่จะเห็นชื่อกรุ๊ปกัปตันและแอร์มาร์แชลเป็นโขยงที่เป็นกรรมการคณะผู้ได้รับหน้าที่ยิบย่อยซับซ้อน แต่ละคนมีอำนาจรับผิดชอบเสี้ยวส่วนงานแต่พอเพียงให้เหลือ

วิสัยที่จะรับผิดได้เฉพาะชิ้นอะไหล่เล็กๆน้อยๆที่ไม่ได้มาตรฐานและเกินกำหนดส่งมอบ เสี้ยวส่วนความรับผิดชอบที่ประกอบกันเป็นผู้ลงนามหนึ่งเดียว—ผู้ซื้อเรือโดยสารหลวงเหล่านี้ก็หาใช่โคตรพ่อโคตรแม่ใครที่ไหนนอกจากราชอาณาจักรไทยนี้เอง ข้อร้องเรียนต่อนัยอุบายการจัดซื้อจัดจ้างเช่นนี้จะสืบได้เฉพาะส่วนที่อยู่ในข่ายหน้าที่ของกระทรวงป้องกันประเทศ จะสืบสาวต่อขึ้นไปกว่านั้นไม่ได้แม้จะดูเฉพาะเรื่องการใช้งบประมาณก็ตาม เหมือนอย่างหุ่นกระบอกมนุษย์ของลีก๊อตติ เส้นใยตรึงหลังนั้นจะแหงนดูไล่ขึ้นไปก็เห็นได้เพียงแค่ช่วงระยะหนึ่ง

The recent constitutional court ruling to dissolve the TSNP, following its controversial nomination of rogue princess Ubonrat, demonstrates how the will of the ruling elite is carried out through a process of dissipation that relegates responsibility to some Lacanian Big Other4 and dissolves a clear topdown chain of command which everyone expects in a government run by military traditionalists.

มติล่าสุดของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญให้ยุบพรรคทษช. ซึ่งเป็นผลพวงตามมาจากการที่พรรคเสนอชื่ออุบลรัตนเจ้าหญิงในคราบสามัญชน ถือเป็นการสาธิตให้ว่าเจตจำนงของชนชั้นนำมันขยับขับเคลื่อนกันเยี่ยงนี้ ด้วยการเกทับกันขึ้นไปเรื่อยๆโดยผลักภาระรับผิดชอบไปให้แก่ มัน๔ พร้อมๆกับสลายภาพสายคำสั่งการที่ชัดเจนจากบนลงล่างอย่างที่ใครๆคาดว่าจะมาจากรัฐบาลที่บริหารโดยทหารหัวอนุรักษ์ไปเสียสิ้น

The closing scene of The Town Manager offers a look at a radical quandary that some of us may have arrived at. After the novelty of FUNNY TOWN has worn off and tourism has died, the illiterate town manager absconds with the town’s coffers, filled to the brim through racketeering by an outsourced police force. The narrator, of late repurposed to sell papercup soup to tourists exploring the deepest recesses of the Main street alleyworld, has had enough and decides to leave town on foot before the arrival of the next successor. He travels far and wide as an itinerant worker, but everywhere he goes there are only towns and cities operated under the same principle as the one he escaped. Finally, at the absolute end of his rope, he sits down at a coffee shop in a city or town for a bowl of soup and contemplates suicide. As he finishes the last spoonfuls, a welldressed man sitting at the other end of the counter approaches. The man introduces himself as a representative of a recruitment commission and offers the position of town manager to the narrator, who appears to the man like someone who has been to places and ‘knows his way around’. The story concludes with the narrator wearily justifying his acquiescence to this offer: It was either that or make an end of it. This statement echoes from the deepest depth of despair, an antineutral space where nonparticipation is inconceivable, where the scrivener Bartleby cannot even voice his preference not to.

ฉากจบของ เดอะ แทวน์ แม้นาเจ่อร์ ชวนให้พินิจดูภาวะมืดแปดสิบแปดด้านที่เราท่านหลายคนอาจยืนตัวแข็งทื่ออยู่ในภาวะเดียวกันแล้ว หลังจากความสดใหม่ของ เมืองสัปดี้สีปดน เสื่อมอานุภาพลง หลังจากอุตสาหกรรมนักเที่ยวล้มพับ ผู้จัดการเมืองผู้ไม่รู้หนังสือก็หลบหนีไปพร้อมคลังสมบัติของเมืองที่มีอยู่ล้นเหลือจากการไถค่าไถ่ของกองกำลังตำรวจทดแทนที่ถูกว่าจ้างมาจากภายนอก ในช่วงนี้เอง ตัวละครผู้เล่าเรื่องก็บอกว่าพอกันที เลิกอาชีพที่ถูกเปลี่ยนให้เป็นคนขายซุปถ้วยกระดาษให้แก่บรรดานักเที่ยวที่บุกไปถึงหลืบลับแลงของตรอกซอกซอยหลังถนนสายหลัก และตัดสินใจเดิรจากเมืองไปให้พ้นก่อนที่ผู้จัดการคนใหม่จะเข้ามา เขาได้เดินทางอย่างกว้างไกลเป็นคนงานรับจ้างรายทาง แต่ไม่ว่าเขาไปที่ไหนก็พบแต่เมืองน้อยใหญ่ที่ใช้ระบอบเดียวกันกับเมืองที่เขาหนีจากมา จนท้ายที่สุดในภาวะจนตรอกอย่างสิ้นเชิง เขาไปนั่งอยู่ร้านกาแฟที่เมืองใหญ่ไม่ก็เล็กสั่งซุปหนึ่งถ้วยพลางคิดฆ่าตัวตาย ซุปคำสุดท้ายกำลังจะไหลลงคอก็พอดีชายแต่งตัวดีคนหนึ่งย่างกรายเข้ามาหาจากอีกฟากของเค้าน์เต้อร์ ชายผู้นั้นแนะนำตัวว่าเขาเป็นเอเย่นต์คณะกรรมาธิการเสาะหาผู้เหมาะสม เสร็จแล้วก็ยื่นข้อเสนอตำแหน่งผู้จัดการเมืองให้ตัวละครผู้เล่าเรื่องที่เมียงๆมองๆแล้วดูเป็นคน “เจนทาง” ที่ผ่านโลกมาโชกโชน เรื่องราวจบลงที่คำของตัวละครผู้เล่าเรื่องที่อ้างเหตุผลยอมศิโรราบรับข้อเสนอนี้อย่างเสียไม่ได้: ถ้าไม่เอาตามนั้น ก็จบก็พอกันที. คำกล่าวนี้สะท้อนขึ้นมาจากก้นบึ้งแห่งความสิ้นหวัง จากสภาวการณ์อันเป็นปฏิปักษ์ต่อความเป็นกลางอันเป็นเรื่องไปไม่ได้ถ้าจะไม่มีส่วนร่วมเอาเลย สภาวการณ์ที่เสมียนบาร์เทิ่ลบีไม่สามารถแม้จะเอ่ยปากว่าเขาใคร่ขอไม่ทำอะไร

When Sereepisut says he’s going after corrupt government officials, and when Thanaton J. asks if we have not grown sick of five idle years with no progress, be wary of what corruption really means and what this nebulous progress entails. The horror of The Town Manager lies as much in the surreal as in the townsfolk’s compliance to their constitution and in the final manager’s frantic activity. To proclaim a definite negative to the Big Other, like the narrator’s unrealized suicide, remains our only truly free albeit potentially fatal option.

เวลาที่เสรีพิศุทธ์บอกว่าเขาจะลงดาบข้าราชการฉ้อฉล เวลาที่ธนาธร จ. ถามว่าเราท่านยังไม่พออีกหรือกับห้าปีที่ถดถอยไม่มีความก้าวหน้า จงระแวงระวังไว้ว่านัยยะจริงๆของความฉ้อฉลเป็นเช่นไร จงระแวงระวังไว้ว่าความก้าวหน้าในสภาวะลอยคว้างนี้คือก้าวทางไหน ความสยดสยองของ เดอะ แทวน์ แม้นาเจ่อร์ อยู่ที่ภาวะเหนือจริงพอๆกับอยู่ที่การยอมทำตามธรรมนูญในหมู่ชาวเมืองพอๆกับอยู่ที่ภาวะอยู่ไม่สุขของผู้จัดการเมืองคนสุดท้าย หนทางเดียวที่เหลืออยู่ของเราท่านก็เหมือนดั่งการฆ่าตัวตายที่ตัวละครผู้เล่าเรื่องไม่ได้กระทำ นั่นก็คือการกล่าวคำประติเษธเป็นประกาศิตต่อต้าน มัน — นี่แลหนทางอิศระเสรีแท้จริงหนึ่งเดียว แม้นว่ามันอาจหมายถึงหนทางสู่นัยน์ตาพระอิศวรอันเบิกโพลง

1 First published in the 2006 collection Teatro Grottesco.

2 Indeed, Lovecraft’s fascination with Nietzsche, whom he read not long after WWI, is well documented in biographical materials. In the October 1921 issue of Sonia H. Green’s fanzine Rainbow, appeared Lovecraft’s Nietzscheism and Realism in which he construed Nietzsche’s denial of free will as an affirmation of his affected Toryism.

3 An imagery highly reminiscent of Junji Ito’s 道のない街 (The Town Without Streets) and such real-world networks of alleys existing in increasing ubiquity as this here city of gods claws its way toward the prosperity it keeps promising. Students familiar with both weirdists will not fail to notice an overall thematic and aesthetic kinship between their respective portions of absurdist works.

4 The Big Other is a type of social reality conceptualized by French psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan. Perhaps it is best understood in relation to George Orwell’s more popular concept of the Big Brother. If Big Brother is this symbolic or actual figure of highest authority in society, then we who consume the fiction creates a reality in which the Big Brother retains its power with minimal direct involvement. This reality, which can assume juridical or etiquettal forms, is the Big Other.

๑ ตีพิมพ์ครั้งแรกปี 2006 ในรวมเรื่องสั้น เวทีวิตถาร

๒ ตามข้อมูลชีวประวัติ เลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์หลงใหลได้ปลื้มนักปรัชญาชาวเยอรมันผู้นี้จริง เลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์ได้อ่านงานของนี้ตเฉอไม่นานหลังสงครามโลกครั้งที่หนึ่ง และในเดือนตุลาคม 1921 นิตยสารสมัครเล่นหัวหนึ่งก็ตีพิมพ์บทความ นี้ตเฉอนิยมกับสัจะนิยม ที่เขานำแนวคิดที่นี้ตเฉอปฏิเสธเจตจำนงเสรีมาตีความเข้าข้างตัวเองที่ฝักใฝ่แนวทางอนุรักษ์ช่วงชั้นทางสังคมดังที่เป็นมา

๓ เป็นมโนภาพที่ชวนให้นึกถึงมังงะเรื่อง เมืองไร้ถนน ของจุนจิ อิโต้ ไปจนถึงโครงข่ายพัลวันตรอกซอกซอยที่มีหนาแน่นขึ้นทุกทีในยามที่กรุงก๊อดส์แห่งนี้ตะเกียกตะกายไปสู่ความรุ่งโรจน์เรืองรองที่มันคอยโฆษณาให้ฟัง ผู้ศึกษาที่คุ้นเคยกับเวียร์ดิสต์ทั้งสองคนย่อมสังเกตเห็นสายใยทางสุนทรียะระหว่างผลงานแนวไร้เหตุผลที่มีส่วนบรรจบกันของทั้งสอง

๔ ในที่นี้แปล “the Big Other” ว่า “มัน” —พีระ ส่องคืนอธรรม