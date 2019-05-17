No Dogs Go Hungry | เสียหมา

Early in the afternoon they stop in front of the museum where they are showcasing the last of king dog’s royal projects. Around them the world smolders and the city in the distant flutters and dins like a broken illusion. City but nothing above ten-storey in sight, old chinese dominion when they first came in junks south down the river and still is. The other night when he saw the crowning on TV and asked about king dog she told him that he was chinese. So he said Bull-fucking-shit and How the fuck does that even work. She couldn’t really say but that’s just how it is with blood. You’re more of what you got less in it and facts such as this are rarely gainsaid.

ตอนบ่ายอ่อนเขาและเธอหยุดยืนอยู่หน้าพิพิธภัณฑ์จัดแสดงรอแยลโปรเจ็กต์ต่างๆของสุนัขราชาองค์สุดท้าย โลกรายรอบตัวเขาและเธอคุกรุ่นควันโขมง ไกลออกไปมหานครกระเพื่อมกระพืออยู่อื้ออึงเหมือนภาพลวงตาที่ไม่เนียน มหานครรึก็ครึคระไม่มีอะไรสูงเกินสิบชั้นให้เห็น มันยังเป็นแว่นแคว้นพวกจีนเก่าโล้เชือกสำเภาล่องใต้มาแต่ครั้งกระโน้น เมื่อไม่กี่คืนก่อนตอนเขาเห็นคนสวมมงกุฎในทีวีแล้วถามถึงสุนัขราชา เธอบอกเขาว่าฮีมีเชื้อจีน เขาเลยบอกว่า บูล-เฟิ้กกิ่ง-ชิต แล้วก็ ฮาวเดอเฟิ้กเดิซแด้ตอี้เวนเวิก เธอบอกไม่ถูก ไม่รู้จะพูดยังไง แต่เรื่องเชื้อสายมันก็เป็นอย่างนี้แหละ ยูมีเลือดของอะไรน้อยกว่า ยูก็เป็นสิ่งนั้นมากกว่า แลข้อเท็จจริงพรรค์นี้ก็ยากที่จะคัดค้านได้

It is early afternoon and she knows he can’t go on in this subequatorial prestorm. Few wooden steps lead from the street up to narrow double teak doors set in a mortar facade the color of pig rash. Light blinks in a shallow recess fixtured up there on the underside of the front stoop and she turns to ask him in the oncoming gloom if he wants to take a look inside. Down to bare arms and shoulder blades he looks red as a pickled plum. He takes off his cap and passes his hand back and forth once through the short buzz for the dry itch all over his scalp and he looks far down the street like they could do better. Like he’s thinking there were much more to old culture than this. The first drops begin to fall. A group of four hurries from across the street pushing past them where they stand and in through the doorway. Watch where you’re going, he says but either they don’t understand his words or what they just did, or they pretend not to.

เป็นเวลาบ่ายอ่อน และเธอก็รู้ว่าเขาทนต่อไปไม่ได้หรอกในสภาพฟ้าอุ้มฝนใกล้เส้นศูนย์สูตรเช่นนี้ บันไดไม้ไม่กี่ขั้นพาขึ้นจากพื้นถนนไปสู่ประตูไม้สักบานคู่ติดตั้งในกรอบปูนสีผื่นภูมิแพ้สุกร ไฟติดๆดับๆติดใต้เพดานปากทางเข้าที่กินพื้นที่ตึกเข้าไปเล็กน้อย เธอหันไปถามเขาในความมืดมนเบื้องหน้านั้นว่าอยากเข้าไปดูดูไหม ใบหน้าเขาลงไปถึงแขนเปลือยไหล่เปลือยไหม้แดงเหมือนบ๊วยดองญี่ปุ่น เขาถอดหมวกแก๊ป มืออีกข้างลูบหนังหัวใต้ผมเกรียนด้วยความที่มันคันยิกๆไปทั่ว หันมองลงไปสุดถนนทำนองว่าน่าจะหาที่ที่ดีกว่านี้ได้ เหมือนกับเขากำลังหลงคิดไปว่าวัฒนธรรมเก่าแก่มันต้องมีอะไรต่อมิอะไรมากมายที่ไม่ใช่อันเนี้ยะ หยดแรกเริ่มตก หยดสองหยดสามตามมา กลุ่มคนสี่คนรีบรุดข้ามถนนขึ้นบันไดเบียดเธอและเขาเข้าประตูไป ว้อทช์แวร์เยอเก้อวิง เขาว่าไป แต่พวกนั้นไม่เข้าใจคำเขาไม่ก็ไม่เข้าใจสิ่งที่ตัวเองเพิ่งทำลงไป หรือไม่ก็แสร้งทำเป็นไม่เข้าใจ

Nowhere else to go but two tickets for seventy each and that’s cheaper than one going to the cinema. In that place the grim agent takes their red bills and doles out with three licks of his thumb crisp green ones from his zipper fanny. Outside the light pounding of seawind scorn. Together they wait. Both kids at the bench on their phones and the man with them shaking his leg like a fucking epileptic. The woman’s hand on the man’s thigh but that’s just making it worse. He sighs and puts on his cap again.

ไม่รู้จะไปไหน แต่ตั๋วสองใบใบละเจ็ดสิบก็ถูกกว่าไปโรงหนังใบเดียวก็แล้วกัน ข้างในที่แห่งนั้นเจ้าหน้าที่ผู้เคร่งขรึมรับเอาธนบัตรสีแดงจากแต่ละคนไป แล้วเอานิ้วโป้งกรีดธนบัตรสีเขียวออกมาอย่างเสียไม่ได้สามใบจากในซิปกระเป๋าคาดเอว ข้างนอกแว่วเสียงลมทะเลกระทุ้งหยามหยัน พวกเขารออยู่ด้วยกัน เด็กทั้งสองนั่งเก้าอี้ยาวอยู่กับโทรศัพท์ของตัวเอง ชายที่อยู่กับพวกนั้นสั่นขาแรงสัสๆ มือหญิงวางบนต้นขาชายคนนั้น แต่ก็ยิ่งทำให้อาการชักหนักกว่าเก่า เขาถอนใจ สวมหมวกแก๊ปอีกครั้ง

There’s barely anyone here, he says taking her hand in his. They don’t even have tickets to give.

แทบไม่มีคนเลยที่นี่ เขาบอกพลางจับมือเธอไว้ ไม่มีตั๋วจะให้ด้วยซ้ำ

I thought you didn’t want to be a tourist.

ไหนว่ายูไม่อยากเป็นนักท่องเที่ยวไง

Tell me this is any good.

นี่มันพอมีอะไรอยู่ใช่มั้ย

I’ve seen it once. Somewhere else when he was still alive, when they couldn’t print them fast enough. This one’s about Cupri.

ไอเคยมาดูอยู่ครั้งนึง อีกที่นึงนะ ตอนฮียังอยู่ พิมพ์กันไม่หวาดไม่ไหวเลยแหละ อันนี้มันเกี่ยวกับกูปรี

What’s Cupri.

กูปรีคืออะไรอะ

His favorite.

ตัวโปรดของฮีไง

You mean to tell me he got a museum show dedicated to a goddamn housedog.

นี่ยูจะบอกว่าฮีมีมิวเซียมโชว์อุทิศให้หมาที่บ้านตัวนึงงั้นเหรอวะ

She shrugs. I doubt he had a say in any of it.

เธอยักไหล่ ไอว่าฮีไม่ได้มีสิทธิมีเสียงในเรื่องนี้ซักเท่าไหร่หรอก

The man or the dog.

หมายถึงคนหรือหมา

Eight minutes in and maybe certain that the growing drizzle would yield no more strays, the agent gets up from his desk to shut the doors then he turns facing his charges to reveal himself the sole docent. He beckons. Through the narrow unlit hallway they singlefile after him like dreamers, humdrum parquet-floor march muffled in the storm and the cloistered dark. In the first room long panels line one whole wall, blocks of text trapped between old photos. Stories framed this way. And because to him these may well be deliriums and hieroglyphs she narrates the saga of Cupri, prime basenji shebitch of the royal kennel. How she was born one of five at a construction site, how they say she came from a shelter and not some death row, how she loved as all dogs loved, how she stood bristling up to feral ridgebacks but ran from a groomed pom’s least canty hail, how much of a good girl she was.

แปดนาทีผ่านไป อาจจะด้วยความแน่ใจแล้วว่าละอองฝนที่เริ่มหนาเม็ดขึ้นนั้นจะไม่พาขาจรหน้าไหนหลงเข้ามาอีก เจ้าหน้าที่ก็ลุกจากโต๊ะไปปิดประตู แล้วหันประจัญหน้าผู้อยู่ในความดูแลเพื่อแนะนำตัวว่าเป็นผู้บรรยายหนึ่งเดียว ผู้บรรยายผายมือเรียก ทั้งหกเดินแถวเรียงหนึ่งตามหลังเขาดุจคนละเมอในโถงแคบๆไร้แสงไฟ ตุบตุบตีนย่ำบนพื้นไม้ปาร์เก้ถูกพายุและความมืดแห่งวิเวกสถานดูดหายไป ในห้องแรกมีแผ่นป้ายยาวทาบผนังด้านหนึ่งจากขอบซ้ายจรดขอบขวา บรรจุข้อความติดกันเป็นพืดๆติดอยู่ในกับดักของภาพถ่ายเก่าๆล้อมหน้าล้อมหลัง เรื่องเล่าตีกรอบไว้เช่นนี้ ซึ่งสำหรับเขาแล้วก็ไม่ได้ต่างอะไรจากภาพหลอนประสาทกับอักษรอียิปต์โบราณ เธอจึงรับหน้าที่ถอดความมหากาพย์กูปรี ชีบิชบาเซนจิตัวเอกในราชสุนัข ให้เป็นภาษาคนที่เขาเข้าใจ เล่าตั้งแต่ตอนที่เธอเกิดพร้อมสี่พี่น้องที่ไซต์ก่อสร้าง ถึงตอนที่ว่ากันว่าเธอมาจากสถานสงเคราะห์ มิใช่แดนประหารเงียบ เล่าว่าเธอจงรักภักดีอย่างที่หมาทั้งมวลล้วนจงรักภักดี เล่าว่าเธอได้แยกเขี้ยวแข็งข้อต่อพวกหลังอานจรจัดแต่กลับวิ่งหนีปอมขนปุกปุยที่ร้องทักอย่างไม่สู้จะเป็นมิตร เล่าว่าเธอเป็นเด็กดีอยู่ในโอวาทถึงขนาดไหน

Look here, she calls attention to a display case at the end of the room. Inside there’s a small velvet rug stained here and there and frayed at the fringe.

ดูนี่สิ เธอชี้ชวนให้สนใจครอบแก้วแสดงสิ่งที่น่าสนใจตรงท้ายห้อง ภายในมีพรมกำมะหยี่ผืนเล็กมีรอยด่างดวงตรงนี้ตรงนั้นและขาดรุ่งริ่งตามขอบ

She used to sit in court at his feet.

ชีจะหมอบแทบเท้าฮีอยู่ตลอด

The group of four crowds behind them. One of the kids steps to the side and takes out her phone and angles it down at the glass. ห้ามถ่ายรูป, interjects the docent but too late. A click and a flash. The girl shies away from the case like it’s showing porn. She looks uncertainly at the man then at the docent, but neither acknowledges the violation.

สี่คนที่เหลือเกาะกลุ่มกันอยู่ด้านหลังเขาและเธอ เด็กคนหนึ่งแตกแถวหยิบโทรศัพท์ออกมาถ่ายภาพมุมกดที่ครอบแก้วนั้น “ห้ามถ่ายรูป” ผู้บรรยายกล่าวแทรกแต่ก็ช้าไป หนึ่งกริ๊ก หนึ่งวาบแสง เด็กหญิงคนนั้นเบือนหน้าหนีครอบแก้วอย่างกับเห็นภาพโป๊ เด็กหญิงสบตากับผู้ปกครองชายแล้วก็ผู้บรรยายอย่างเก้ๆกังๆ แต่ทั้งสองก็ไม่แสดงออกว่าได้รู้เห็นการฝ่าฝืนนั้น

One time when she was about three years old she pissed on both backlegs of his chair and the old trainer was never heard from again.

มีครั้งหนึ่งตอนชีอายุได้ซักสามปี ชีเยี่ยวรดขาหลังทั้งสองข้างของเก้าอี้ของฮี แล้วปรากฏว่าครูฝึกคนเก่าก็หายจากสารบบไปเลย

I’m sure that’s what they all say.

แหงละว่าใครๆก็คงพูดอย่างนั้น

You’re mistaken. No one here says anything about anything but everyone seems to know it anyway. The common delusions are that words require people to tell and to hear and that somehow in the saying of them we lay claim to a truth we do not deserve. Don’t you see that everything springs from him? Rains and storms are the sky’s bastards of his seed. Clouds hide the sun from his eminence and mists cool the entire city because he’s feeling a little hot crossing to his limo from the front porch. Even beggars observe good taste by refraining from crying out their despair, which is his despair on an indefinite loan.

ยูคิดผิดแล้วหละ อยู่ที่นี่ไม่ว่าเรื่องอะไรก็ไม่มีใครพูดอะไรทั้งนั้น แต่ก็ดูเหมือนว่าใครๆก็รู้ๆกันอยู่ดี ความหลงผิดที่พบเห็นได้ทั่วไปคือความคิดที่ว่าถ้อยคำจำเป็นต้องอาศัยคนเป็นผู้เอื้อนเอ่ยและสดับตรับฟัง และเมื่อเอ่ยถ้อยคำนั้นแล้วเราก็แอบอ้างสิทธิในสัจจะความจริงบางอย่างที่เราไม่มีค่าคู่ควร ยูไม่เห็นเหรอว่าทุกสิ่งทุกอย่างมันผุดเกิดออกมาจากฮี? ฝนและพายุเกิดจากการโปรยผงอันศุจิของฮีไปบนท้องฟ้า เมฆชักม่านบดบังดวงอาทิตย์จากบารมีเหนือชั้นของฮี หมอกก็ห่มคลุมจนชุ่มเย็นไปทั้งมหานครเพราะฮีรู้สึกหัวร้อนขึ้นมาตอนก้าวจากหน้าซุ้มประตูไปสู่ลีมูซีนของฮี แม้กระทั่งพวกขอทานยังครองตนอย่างมีรสนิยมด้วยการงดตีฆ้องร้องป่าวความตรอมตรมของตน ซึ่งก็เป็นความตรอมตรมของฮีที่ปล่อยให้กู้ได้แบบไม่ระบุวันสิ้นสุดสัญญานั่นเอง

And this time he can’t tell how much she is shitting him.

มาคราวนี้เขาบอกไม่ได้ว่าเธอปั้นเรื่องปั่นหัวเขาเล่นมากน้อยเพียงใด

The room’s end drains into dark so tight he has to advance crabwise with shoulders wedged wall-to-wall. Passage coils down then out but that doesn’t make any sense. He loses its shape and his place in it and he keeps his head low after the first few bumps into bone things hung from the ceiling. Sweatless, hard of breathing, he turns back to suggest Maybe it’s time to go but the four step close behind her and the docent leading will not stop. He sees the girl by the light of her phone at the backmost of the formation and he doesn’t see she is bringing up on screen the roll of her camera. Doesn’t see her hit delete on the first small square as they emerge onto the long hall in the false twilight. Stale stench like unaired latrine rises tendrilous through his held breath so that he smells it anyway. What the fuck, he says and exhales but no use. Skylights up there to tease storm’s mercy, storm’s embrace. Storm’s heart like the one months past where she was waiting maybe all his life for that chance glance and no shame at all if you wanted a peek of her nipples poking through the dogwet cling of her grey shirt. Just remember to show them the dollars before popping the question. What the fuck, he says.

ตรงท้ายห้องผนังคอดลงสู่ความมืดมิดคับแคบเสียจนเขาต้องคืบคลำไปอย่างปู หัวไหล่หนีบฝาผนังสองฝั่งไป ทางเดินเป็นท่อขดลงแล้วเหยียดออกแต่นั่นมันไม่เป็นเหตุเป็นผลเอาเลย เขาจับทางไม่ได้อีกต่อไปว่ารูปทรงมันเป็นอย่างไร เขาอยู่ตรงจุดไหน และเขาก็ค้อมศีรษะระวังไว้หลังจากไปชนเข้าหลายครั้งกับชิ้นกระดูกอะไรสักอย่างที่ห้อยจากเพดาน ในสภาพเหงื่อแห้งและหายใจติดขัด เขาหันหลังชวนว่าน่าจะได้เวลากลับแล้วมั้ยแต่อีกสี่คนที่เหลือก็ก้าวเข้ามาประชิดและผู้บรรยายหัวแถวก็ไม่ยอมหยุด เขาเห็นเด็กหญิงอยู่รั้งท้ายแถวด้วยแสงโทรศัพท์ส่อง เขาไม่เห็นเด็กหญิงกดเรียกคลังภาพถ่ายขึ้นบนจอ ไม่เห็นเด็กหญิงกดลบสี่เหลี่ยมจัตุรัสเล็กๆอันแรกในขณะที่พวกเขาออกมาสู่ปากโถงทอดยาวในแสงอัสดงปลอมๆ กลิ่นอับเหม็นเน่าเหมือนห้องส้วมไม่มีอากาศถ่ายเทเลื้อยขึ้นเกาะโพรงจมูก ฝ่าลมหายใจที่เขากลั้นไว้ แยงเข้าไปถึงประสาทรับกลิ่น ว้อทเดอเฟิ้ก เขาว่าพลางขับลมหายใจออกแต่มันก็เปล่าประโยชน์ เหนือหัวขึ้นไปมีหน้าต่างกระจกรับแสงพอให้เห็นความกรุณาของพายุ พอให้เห็นอ้อมกอดของพายุ ให้เห็นหัวใจของพายุเหมือนเมื่อหนึ่งเดือนก่อนที่เธอเฝ้ารอมาอาจจะตลอดชีวิตของเขาให้ชำเลืองมาชิมลาง ไม่ต้องอายหรอกถ้ายูอยากเหลือบดูหัวนมที่ชูชำแรกเสื้อสีเทารัดรูปราวเปียกม่อล่อกม่อแล่กมาจากไหน แค่อย่าลืมโชว์ใบดอลล่าร์กับพวกหล่อนก่อนเอ่ยปากถามก็แล้วกัน ว้อทเดอเฟิ้ก เขาว่า

The fuck in this case lies on a two-by-two display stand kneehigh and cordoned off with rope stanchions. In the gloom it looks like a congealed puddle next to a white head of dried and crumbled cauliflower. Primeval stew with garnish spilled in the first dawn. He thanks god he can’t see any clearer. The docent gestures for all to gather round and she takes his arm so he wouldn’t just stay too far back. The docent asks a question. She tells him the question is How many weeks does it take for a dog to lose all semblance of a dog. Two says the girl, Three says the boy, this much he understands. She shakes her head.

เดอเฟิ้กในที่นี้แผ่หราอยู่บนแท่นกว้างยาวสองฟุตสูงถึงเข่าและมีเสาผูกเชือกตั้งบอกเขตห้ามเข้า ในแสงสลัวมันดูเหมือนแอ่งน้ำที่จับตัวเป็นวุ้นอยู่ถัดจากหัวกะหล่ำดอกสีขาวแห้งกรังเหลือแต่เศษผง สตูดึกดำบรรพ์โรยเครื่องหกเลอะออกมาตั้งแต่อรุณแรก เขาขอบคุณสิ่งศักดิ์สิทธิ์ที่ดลบันดาลให้เขาเห็นได้เพียงเท่านี้ ผู้บรรยายบุ้ยใบ้ให้ทุกคนเข้าไปดูใกล้ๆ เธอควงแขนเขาไว้เพื่อไม่ให้เขาเอาแต่ยืนหัวโด่อยู่รอบนอก ผู้บรรยายถามคำถาม เธอแปลให้เขาฟังว่าคำถามคือต้องใช้เวลาซักกี่สัปดาห์หมาถึงจะไม่เหลือเค้าความเป็นหมา เด็กหญิงบอกสอง เด็กชายบอกสาม ตรงนี้เขาพอฟังออก เธอส่ายหัว

Even after four months in the elements you can still tell it’s a dog when you see it in the street. This one’s been kept here ever since his organs failed and that was six months back. Who knows how long it really takes.

ถึงจะตากแดดตากลมมาสี่เดือนแล้วก็เหอะ เวลาเห็นมันอยู่ข้างถนนยูก็ยังดูออกอยู่ดีว่าเป็นหมา ตัวนี้เค้าเอามาเก็บรักษาไว้อยู่นี่ตั้งแต่อวัยวะหยุดทำงาน นั่นก็หกเดือนมาแล้ว ใครจะรู้ล่ะว่าต้องใช้เวลาจริงๆเท่าไหร่

I don’t believe you.

ไอไม่เชื่อยูหรอก

I’m not the one saying it.

ไอไม่ได้เป็นคนพูดนะ

Let’s just go.

ไปกันเหอะน่า

More lies people the way forward, the way out. Sun up and worse than any he’s been in and she walked leashless in his shadow, walked among those who lamented the days of villeins, who bowed and touched and kissed and kept for good karma the soil in his footprints and some even scooped from hers. They dug with pocketknives or ends of spoonhandles where beads of sweat fell from the tip of his nose and these bits of earth ran upward of ten thousand. Then, the day they jogged by the lake and stopped to watch the sundown beyond the headland across a mirrored nightblue. The day he let slip his deepest hurt. I wish, he began then waited for the aeronauts above to finish their approach at the threshold. I wish they could all be more like you, and he went down on his knee to steady her trembling frame because she could never get used to turbojet roar.

ทางข้างหน้าและทางออกจอแจแออัดไปด้วยเรื่องโกหกหลอกลวง พระอาทิตย์ฉายฉานสาหัสกว่าที่เขาเคยเจอมาทั้งชีวิต เธอเดินตามเขาเป็นเงาตามตัวโดยไม่มีสายจูง ดุ่มเดินไปในหมู่คนผู้รำพันพิลาปถึงยุคศักดินาสวามิภักดิ์ ผู้โค้งคำนับ สัมผัส จุมพิต และกอบเก็บดินในรอยเท้าของเขาเพื่อเป็นสิริมงคล บางคนก็ถึงกับตักเอาจากรอยเท้าของเธอ พวกเขาเอามีดพกบ้างปลายด้ามช้อนบ้างขุดดินตรงจุดที่เหงื่อหยดจากปลายดังของเขา แล้วเศษดินเหล่านี้ก็กระดอนขึ้นนับหมื่น และแล้ววันหนึ่งที่เขาและเธอไปวิ่งเหยาะๆรอบบึงและหยุดชมพระอาทิตย์ลับเหลี่ยมผาในอีกฟากของกระจกเงาฟ้าราตรี วันหนึ่งวันนั้นที่เขาพลั้งปากบอกความเจ็บช้ำน้ำใจในส่วนลึกที่สุด ไอวิช เขาเริ่มพูดแล้วก็หยุดรอให้นักบินข้างบนพายานเทียบท่าให้ถึงที่ก่อน ไอวิชเดคึดออลบีมอไล้ค์ยู แล้วเขาก็คุกเข่าลงประคองร่างที่สั่นเทาของเธอด้วยเธอนั้นไม่สามารถทำตัวให้ชินกับเสียงเทอร์โบเจ๊ตคำรามได้เลย

Can we please just go? The rain is probably stopping.

เราไปกันซะทีได้ไหม? ฝนน่าจะซาแล้ว

I want to see what else they got this time, she says.

ไออยากเห็นว่ารอบนี้มันมีอะไรอีก เธอว่า

No, you don’t. Come on.

ยูไม่อยากหรอกน่า

Yes, I fucking do.

อยากสิคะ

He forges on by himself through an empire of steel and promises. Replicas bear sigils of kingly genius and they hum and the opaque vats bubble and the shrivelled shapes in them turn in the slow churn of their solution. He hurries by and tries not to look, hurries a deeper dark where they keep the centerpiece so his face cracks loud against the bearcage. Stars in his eyes that aren’t there and his head sings and the cap lost and the floor gone from under his feet.

เขารุดหน้าไปคนเดียวผ่านจักรวรรดิเหล็กกล้าและปฏิญญา แถวหุ่นจำลองทรงลัญจกรแห่งพระอัจฉริยภาพ หุ่นส่งเสียงหึ่งๆ หม้อทึบส่งฟองบุ๋งๆ ร่างหดเหี่ยวภายในหม้อเหล่านั้นหมุนตีลังกาในสารละลายที่ถูกกวนช้าๆ เขาเร่งฝีเท้าผ่านไป พยายามไม่มอง เร่งฝีเท้าตัดผ่านตรงที่มืดดำยิ่งกว่าอันเป็นที่จัดวางสิ่งสำคัญกลางห้อง หน้าเขาเลยกระแทกเข้าให้อย่างจังกับกรงหมี ดาวระยิบระยับเล่นหลอกตาเขา ศีรษะเขาสั่นพ้องเป็นเพลง หมวกแก๊ปหาย พื้นวืดไปจากใต้เท้า

He catches himself on the bars and when he looks up he first smells the sudden pantbreath in his mouth. Bloodsweet metalrot like his lungs hemorrhaging. Could taste it before his eyes stop with the bullshit and register the man looking up at him from between the searing cold in his hands. The man speaks to him, his tongue hanging too long and most of his teeth gone and half his head caved shut one of his eyes and he was naked and on all fours. The man continues to speak. What are you saying. What the fuck are you saying? Just get me the fuck outta here. The man sniffs where his hands clutch tight and retreats to raise one backleg in the far corner. Quartets of tiny feet kick and stir in his swollen stomach. He staggers back from the enclosure, back into the group coming in and into the docent who sighs a few words at him and shakes his head like he usually does when dealing with tourists in this room. She catches his deadweight as fire rises in his throat, her playful canine on the lobe of his ear.

เขาป่ายมือไปเกาะซี่กรง เมื่อเขาเงยหน้าขึ้นเขาได้กลิ่นลมหายใจหอบฮักในปากเขาก่อนอย่างอื่น หวานโลหิตเจือสนิมโลหะราวกับปอดเขาเลือดออก ได้รู้รสนั้นก่อนที่ดวงตาจะเลิกเล่นไม่เข้าเรื่อง กลับมาทำหน้าที่ให้เขาได้เห็นผู้ชายเงยหน้ามองเขาจากช่องระหว่างซี่กรงหนาวแปลบในมือสองข้าง ชายผู้นั้นพูดกับเขา ลิ้นห้อยออกมายาวเกินไป ฟันหลอไปส่วนใหญ่ ศีรษะครึ่งซีกยุบปิดตาไปข้างหนึ่ง ร่างเปลือยและคลานสี่ขา ชายผู้นั้นยังพูดต่อไป ว้อทอาร์เยอเซ้ยิน? ว้อทเดอเฟิ้กอาร์เยอเซ้ยิน? เจิ๊สเก๊ตมีเดอเฟิ้กอ้าดาเฮียร์ ชายผู้นั้นทำจมูกฟุดฟิดอยู่ตรงที่สองมือเขากำไว้แน่น แล้วกระถดถอยไปยกขาหลังข้างหนึ่งตรงหัวมุมอีกด้าน สี่ตีนเท่าฝาหอยถีบดิ้นดุกดิกในท้องมาน เขาโซซัดโซเซถอยจากกรง กลับไปรวมกลุ่มกับพวกที่เพิ่งมาถึง กลับไปหาผู้บรรยายที่ทอดถอนใจใส่เขาสองสามคำพลางส่ายศีรษะอย่างที่เขาทำประจำกับนักท่องเที่ยวในห้องนี้ ธาตุไฟพุ่งขึ้นลนคอเขาขณะที่เธอรับตัวปวกเปียกนั้นไว้ งับใบหูเขาด้วยความมันเขี้ยว

He said No photos.

ฮีบอกว่าห้ามถ่ายรูปน่ะ

The boy and the girl cross the street and stamp ahead through black puddles. The woman raises her hand at them and shouts and the man follows. After a while a true stray comes hobbling down the pavement and the stray does search. He favors his lame front leg broken inward long ago and his lean head nods and his balls slap this way and that as he sniffs along the drying wormbricks and he searches for things flavored. He comes upon the docent supping from a bag of meatcakes and he feigns disinterest five meters away. The docent looks at the dog. The dog looks out at the cars in the street, ears flat along his skull. The docent looks down at the last meatcake and an excess of tamarind sauce. He aims the bamboo stick and lances the cake through and swirls the cake in the slather. He then pinches his finger and thumb above the cake and slides the cake off the stick onto the ground. Finally, he breaks the stick in two and balls the bag in his fist and pitches the waste close to a streetside pile of oozing blackbags and wipes his hands on his trouserlegs and goes inside to close up. When he’s gone the dog snatches up the morsel in his mouth and chews. He laps at the faint patch of sauce on the concrete yet he seeks after the bag and the broken stick and from this he sucks every last drop and he crushes the wood with his jaw for the lingering taste and eats the pieces whole.

เด็กชายและเด็กหญิงข้ามถนน จ้ำอ้าวตรงไปไม่สนใจแอ่งน้ำคร่ำดำ ผู้ปกครองหญิงยกมือตะโกนใส่ทั้งสอง ผู้ปกครองชายไล่หลังไป ผ่านไประยะหนึ่งมีขาจรตัวจริงหลงเข้ามาทางบาทวิถีและมันก็คุ้ยเขี่ยหากิน มันถนัดใช้ขาเดี้ยงข้างซ้ายด้านหน้าของมันที่หักงุ้มเข้าเมื่อนานมาแล้ว หัวเรียวมันผงกหงึกหงักไข่หำมันยักซ้ายย้ายขวาขณะที่มันทำจมูกฟุดฟิดไปตามกระเบื้องตัวหนอนที่เริ่มแห้งคุ้ยหาอะไรที่มีรสชาติเคลือบอยู่ มันเจอเข้ากับผู้บรรยายตอนกำลังจิ้มลูกชิ้นจากถุงใส่ปากทำเป็นไม่สนใจห่างออกไปห้าเมตร ผู้บรรยายเมียงมองหมา หมามองออกไปที่รถราบนถนน หูลู่แนบกะโหลก ผู้บรรยายมองดูลูกชิ้นไม้สุดท้ายกับน้ำจิ้มท่วมเนื้อ เขาเล็งไม้เสียบลูกชิ้น หมุนไม้ให้น้ำจิ้มอาบ แล้วจัดการเอานิ้วโป้งกับนิ้วชี้รูดลูกชิ้นออกจากไม้ลงวางบนพื้น สุดท้ายเขาหักไม้และขยำถุงในมือ โยนขยะไปที่กองถุงดำรั่วซึมข้างถนน เช็ดมือตัวเองกับขากางเกง แล้วกลับเข้าไปปิดตึก ตอนเขาไปแล้วหมามันก็คาบเอาชิ้นเนื้อเข้าปาก เคี้ยว เลียแผล่บๆที่รอยน้ำจิ้มจางๆบนพื้นคอนกรีต แต่ก็ตามหาถุงพร้อมกับไม้เสียบที่หักเป็นสองท่อนนั้นด้วย เมื่อพบแล้วมันก็ดูดแจ้บๆจนหยดสุดท้าย ขากรรไกรบดเศษไม้หารสชาติที่ยังติดค้างแล้วกระเดือกลงไปไม่เหลือ

พีระ ส่องคืนอธรรม แปล