Stone and Steel | สโตน แอ่นด์ สตีล

I tell you there’s something fishy going on in this here city of gods.

กูว่ามันชักจะมีอะไรทะแม่งๆ อยู่ในกรุงก๊อดส์นี้แล้วว่ะมึง

The other day I proposed to a friend we could eat at Siam One and this friend said they had never set foot in Siam One before. Drawn to recollection of homestyle desserts true or false, instead we made for Blue restaurant down the main Siam street crowded as all hell then slantwise across a parking lot opposite the megastructure aforementioned. A watchman in uniform blue like the placename hit a button said press here on the other side of the glass door and the door slid open in its track, refrigerated air rushed from within. My friend asked after what’s special and not on the menu today. The watchman was at a loss. He held the button and so the door with one hand and the other he raised palm upward like a quack gatekeeper welcoming invaders to his protectorate. He said without certainty Come on in and see the menu, as if in putting forth their question my friend had upset some natural order, some routine repeated ad sanctitatem. Inside and tabled I looked out back the way we had come and up above heads that bobbed as they went along pavements or down alleys ill-lit in the blue failing of sun. A bright neon screen big as a ball court, rectangular pink splashed white with swirls and a whitefaced halfbreed white of teeth in an orange sweater who was proud to present this day some new age oil of snake or of dog in a cosmetic tube. The words out of his touchedup mouth meant nothing and the prominence cast no shadow whichever way.

สองสามวันก่อนนี้กูนัดแนะให้สหายมากินข้าวด้วยกันที่เสียมวัน สหายคนนี้ก็บอกว่ายังไม่เคยเหยียบเสียมวันมาก่อนเลย ด้วยถวิลหาของหวานตามตำรับไม่ว่าแท้หรือเทียม เรามุ่งไปทางภัตตาคารบลูริมถนนเสียมสายหลักที่คับคั่งนรกแตก แล้วจึงเดินทะแยงตัดข้ามลานจอดรถฝั่งตรงข้ามอภิมหาสิ่งปลูกสร้างที่ว่าไป ยามรักษาการณ์ในเครื่องแบบสีอย่างชื่อร้านกดปุ่มที่บอกให้กดที่นี่อยู่อีกฟากของประตูกระจกแล้วทันใดประตูนั้นก็เลื่อนเปิดตามราง ลมที่ผ่านการปรับอากาศกรูออกมา สหายสอบถามวันนี้มีเมนูพิเศษอะไรบ้างที่ไม่มีในเมนู ยามรักษาการณ์อึกๆ อักๆ มือข้างหนึ่งรั้งประตูไว้ด้วยปุ่มที่กดค้าง มืออีกข้างหนึ่งตวัดขึ้นอย่างคนเฝ้าประตูเถื่อนอ้ารับผู้บุกรุกเข้าสู่ดินแดนในอารักขา เขากล่าวอย่างไม่หนักแน่นนักว่าดูเมนูได้ข้างใน ยังกับว่าการที่สหายโยนคำถามไปนั้นมันได้สั่นคลอนระเบียบตามธรรมชาติบางอย่าง กิจวัตรบางอย่างที่ทำซ้ำซากจนศักดิ์สิทธิ์ เมื่ออยู่ข้างในและประจำโต๊ะเรียบร้อยแล้วกูมองกลับไปทางที่เราเข้ามา เลยเหนือทะเลหัวคนที่กระเพื่อมขึ้นลงขณะเคลื่อนตัวไปตามทางเท้าหรือซอยอับแสงในยามอัสดงสีน้ำเงิน จอนีออนสว่างใหญ่เท่าสนามบอลของชาวมายัน สีเหลี่ยมมุมฉากสีชมพูมีสีขาวสาดใส่เป็นวงวน กับลูกครึ่งหน้าขาวฟันขาวในสเวตเตอร์สีส้มที่วันนี้ภูมิใจเสนอสินค้านิวเอจน้ำมันเสน้ขหรือสุนัขสักอย่างในหลอดเครื่องสำอาง ถ้อยคำจากปากที่ผ่านการทัชอัพมาไม่มีความหมายอะไร ความสว่างนั้นก็ไม่ได้ทอดเงาไปทางไหนเลย

What’s it used to be, I asked pointing across the lot and the street with a cock of my head or my chin or a thumb I don’t remember.

แต่ก่อนมันเป็นอะไร กูบุ้ยใบ้ไปทางอีกฝั่งหลังลานและถนนด้วยการพยักเพยิดหรือว่าเชิดคางหรือว่าชี้หัวแม่โป้งไปกูก็จำไม่ได้

Used to be a theater, my friend said.

แต่ก่อนเป็นโรงหนัง สหายบอก

But what theater? I counted Lido and Scala and nothing else. I called up images from my junior high years when Siam cram schools occupied my Saturdays, and from the more recent AFAPS years during which Siam Square gradually turned from a regular to virtually my sole weekend haunt. Both times I drew blank. It was as if my inner reality of the lot had been visited by Stephen King’s Langoliers, those metaphysical ingesters of the past. It was as if certain new architectural configurations would not suffer their preterite obsolescence of form, of social and economic function, even in the vague recollection of their patrons. Further introspection revealed the existence of this void elsewhere in this here city of gods. Siam Paragon, Emquartier, World Trade Center twice renewed and twice afire. Now I hear of this new place called Siam Icon somewhere along the river of lords and I do loathe to know its exact situation.

แต่มันโรงหนังไหนกัน? กูนับได้แต่ลิโด้กับสกาล่าเท่านั้น กูนึกย้อนภาพความหลังสมัยม.ต้นตอนโรงเรียนที่เสียมอัดวิชากูจนแน่นตารางวันเสาร์ และหลังจากนั้นสมัยเรียนเตรียมทหารที่เสียมสแควร์ค่อยๆ กลายจากที่สุงสิงเป็นที่สิงสู่หนึ่งเดียวในช่วงสุดสัปดาห์ ทั้งสองครั้งกูนึกไม่ออกเลย ยังกับว่าภาพอดีตของบริเวณนี้ในความทรงจำกูถูกตัวลางโกเลียร์ของสตีเฟ่นคิงเขมือบกลืนไปหมดแล้ว ยังกับว่ารูปทรงสถาปัตยกรรมที่มาใหม่จะไม่มีวันถึงคราวประสบกับความล้าสมัยจนล้มเลิกในรูปลักษณ์ ในประโยชน์ใช้สอยทางสังคมและเศรษฐกิจ แม้กระทั่งในความจำได้คลับคล้ายคลับคลาของผู้มีอุปการคุณ เมื่อขบคิดดูต่อไปก็พบความสาบสูญเช่นนี้อีกในกรุงก๊อดส์นี่ เสียมพารากอน เอ็มควอเทียร์ เวิลด์เทรดเซ็นเตอร์ที่ปรับลุคใหม่สองซ้ำและลุกไหม้ซ้ำสอง มาตอนนี้ก็ได้ยินชื่อเสียงที่ใหม่ที่ชื่อว่าเสียมไอค่อนตั้งอยู่ตรงไหนสักแห่งเลียบแม่น้ำหลอดส์ กูเหลืออดจะรู้ตำแหน่งที่ตั้งชัดๆ ของมันเหลือเกิน

Stone and steel has expunged this theater from my memory, I concluded aloud my halfassed hypothesis with a histrionic wave of hand. We didn’t order any dessert because there weren’t any homestyle and all there was was on the menu.

“สโตน แอ่นด์ สตีล แฮ้ส เอ๊กซพั้นจ์ ดิ๊ส เธียเท่อ จากความทรงจำไปแล้วอ่ะ” กูสรุปสมมุติฐานชุ่ยชิบหายออกมาพร้อมโบกมือประกอบอย่างละครหลังข่าว เราไม่ได้สั่งของหวานสักอย่าง เพราะไม่มีของหวานตามตำรับ มีแต่ที่มีในเมนู

Since that day maybe three weeks past I still haven’t looked up this phantom theater on the interweb and probably never will. Records are man’s undertaking. We read epitaphs and nothing of the bones.

ตั้งแต่วันนั้นมา สามสัปดาห์แล้วละมั้ง กูยังไม่ได้ค้นดูเรื่องโรงหนังแฟนท่อมนี้ทางอินเตอร์เว็บเลย และคงจะไม่มีวันได้ค้นหรอก การบันทึกเป็นภารกิจของพวกมนุษย์ พวกเรารึก็อ่านแต่จารึกเหนือหลุมศพ มิได้นำพาดอกกับกองกระดูก

