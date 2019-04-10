The Egoist Reads Three Kingdoms | อ่าน “สามก๊ก” แบบคนอีโก้สูง

By quite a few people I’ve been asked When did you start reading seriously and what and by who? To this I like to say out of habit It was Edgar Poe in eighth or ninth grade and to sometimes specify the Scholastic pocket collection of his more famous poems I picked up at Seed bookstore at The Mall Bangkae way back when they still ran that Fantasia Lagoon show with volcano and demon holograms and wireflown wizards in gay tunic and no hat gliding wall to wall and no skytrain construction along diamond road or on that side of lords’ river at all. But to stand by this easy answer is to accede still to the mindset I kept so as to remain insane through AFAPS’s bleakly sobering years: that the higher the degree of escapism, the more serious the literature. Indeed, under prescribed conditions of intellectual and moral subservience, few distractions proved able to alienate me from my immediate actuality and at the same time tease a connection to some world out there as effectively as the Weird genre of fiction. However, my discovery of Max Stirner prompted a reexamination of my literary interest previously thought of as no more than a hermit’s pastime.

กูเจอคำถามมาหลายกรรมหลายวาระแล้วว่านี่เธอเริ่มอ่านหนังสือจริงจังตอนไหนอ่านอะไรอ่านของใครเหรอ? เจอแบบนี้กูก็มักตอบไปแบบอัตโนมัติว่าก็เอ๊ดก้าร์โปตอนซักม.สองม.สาม บางทีก็เจาะจงถึงสกอล้าสติคพ้อคเก็ตคอลเล็คชั่นที่มีบทกวีดังๆของแกรวมไว้ เล่มที่กูหยิบมาจากแผงร้านหนังสือซี้ดที่เดอะมอลล์บางแคสมัยเก่ากึ๊กตั้งแต่ยังมีไอ้แฟนเทเชียลากูนโชว์นั่นน่ะที่มีภูเขาไฟกับปีศาจภาพฉายสามมิติกับพ่อมดเหาะเหิรเดิรลวดสลิงสวมเสื้อคลุมสดใสไม่มีหมวกร่อนถลาจากฝาโน้นไปฝานั้นตั้งแต่ยังไม่มีเสารองรางรถไฟเหาะตรงถนนไดม่อนด์หรือทางฝั่งนั้นของแม่น้ำหลอดส์แม้สักต้นเดียว แต่การยืนกรานกับคำตอบง่ายๆนี้ก็เท่ากับมักง่ายอยู่กับแนวคิดเก่าที่กูสมาทานเพื่อรักษาภาวะวิกลจริตให้อยู่รอดตลอดหลายปีที่โรงเรียนเตรียมทหารมุ่งแหกตากูให้สว่างสร่างเมาจนมองไม่เห็นอนาคต: แนวคิดที่ว่ายิ่งเป็นงานแนวหนีห่างโลกความจริงเท่าใด ก็ยิ่งเป็นงานประพันธ์ที่จริงจังขึ้นเท่านั้น ก็นั่นแล ในเงื่อนไขตามใบสั่งให้หมอบราบคาบแก้วต่อสติปัญญาและศีลธรรมกำลังของผู้บังคับบัญชาเช่นนั้น มีสิ่งรบกวนไม่กี่อย่างที่มีอิทธิฤทธิ์พอจะกระชากกูจากโลกแวดล้อมตัวแล้วยังยวนยั่วให้เห็นอีกโลกอยู่วับแวมแพลมโผล่ได้เท่ากับเรื่องแต่งสกุลเวียร์ด แต่ทว่าเมื่อกูได้มาค้นพบมักซ์สเตอร์เนอร์ กูก็ต้องกลับไปพินิจพิเคราะห์ความหมกมุ่นในวรรณกรรมที่ก่อนหน้านั้นกูเห็นเป็นเพียงเครื่องฆ่าเวลาของผู้ปลีกวิเวก

Stirner’s brand of individualism as a whole tickled Marx’s testicles to the point that a large portion of The German Ideology was dedicated to criticizing The Ego and Its Own for its blanket dismissal of all that is holy, including the proletarian consciousness. Sanctity, Stirner proclaims in Ego, is the first enemy of the individual that must be destroyed. Be it that of kings or congressmen, of royal decrees or democratic consensuses, of rights by god given or by state legislatured, of religion or irreligion, and so on. To students of Stirner, the concept of property is as violable as any of the five buddhist precepts. It is not difficult to see how Marx’s vitriolic retort played right into Stirner’s condemnation. My own reading of the text brought into new light certain passive qualities I possessed as a cadet—unconfrontational insubordination, apathy toward royalist patriotism, and so on. To those whom I here deem my detractors of old, these qualities were inexplicably different from those exhibited by the regular class delinquents who would actively challenge their superiors then later assume the legacies passed down from the same superiors through some loopholes in AFAPS cultural rules.

แนวทางปัจเจกนิยมอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์ของสเตอร์เนอร์กระตุ้นต่อมในอัณฑะของมาร์กซ์จนแกเอาไปวิพากษ์วิจารณ์เสียเรี่ยราดใน อุดมการณ์เยอรมัน [Die deutsche Ideologie] ข้อหาที่ว่า อีโก้กับตัวมันของมัน [Der Einzige und sein Eigentum] ของสเตอร์เนอร์ปฏิเสธสิ่งศักดิ์สิทธิ์ทุกสิ่งอันแม้กระทั่งจิตสำนึกชนชั้นกรรมาชีพ สเตอร์เนอร์ป่าวประกาศิตไว้ในงานเขียนเล่มดังกล่าวว่าความศักดิ์สิทธิ์คือศัตรูตัวแรกของปัจเจกที่ต้องกำจัดให้สิ้นซาก ไม่ว่าจะเป็นของพระมหากษัตริย์หรือ ฯพณฯผู้แทนราษฎร ของพระราชบัณฑูรหรือมติเอกฉันท์ในระบอบประชาธิปไตย ของสิทธิอำนาจประทานโดยอาณัติแห่งสวรรค์หรือสิทธิเสรีภาพรับประกันโดยหลักนิติรัฐนิติธรรม ของศาสนาหรืออศาสนา ฯลฯ สำหรับศิษย์สเตอร์เนอร์แล้ว แนวคิดเรื่องกรรมสิทธิ์เป็นอะไรที่ฝ่าฝืนได้พอๆกันกับศีลห้าของพระพุทธศาสนา เห็นได้ไม่ยากว่าไอ้การที่มาร์กซ์ตอกกลับอย่างสาดเสียเทเสียนั้นเข้าทางสเตอร์เนอร์เพียงใด กูอ่านไปกูก็ได้เห็นแง่มุมใหม่ของอุปนิสัยบางอย่างของกูสมัยเป็นคาเด็ท—ที่กูไม่ยอมจำนนแบบไม่ซึ่งหน้า ที่กูเฉยชาต่อลัทธิรักชาติบ้านเมืองไปกราบจ้าวไป ฯลฯ ในสายตาเพื่อนฝูงที่กูถือว่าเป็นพวกชอบจ้องจับผิดกูมาแต่ปางก่อน อุปนิสัยเหล่านี้มันผิดแผกกันชนิดไม่อาจคลี่คลายขยายความเมื่อเทียบกับนิสัยอย่างเด็กหลังห้องทั่วไปที่มักแหกกฎท้าบรรดาผู้บังคับบัญชาแล้วต่อมาก็ตบท้าวก้าวขึ้นสานต่อบทบาทของบรรดาผู้บังคับบัญชาเหล่านั้นโดยอาศัยช่องโหว่ตามจารีตประเพณีวิถีนตท.ที่สืบทอดกันมา

Upon so clear an affirmation aroused in so vague a human being as the amateur reader, it is not difficult to imagine how tempted one such specimen can be to embark suddenly, and possibly without return, on a Stirnerite search for or placement of the literary self within one’s existential makeup. A work of literature must now be merited not on the basis of its capacity for escape, declares the proselyte, but on the basis of its incremental contribution to the ultimate exorcising of any and all reverence from man’s ontology. And, by this criterion, the more appropriate question to ask now becomes When did literature first sow in you the seed of subconscious belligerence and by what means, if the course of such a development is at all traceable? My answer this time: Probably after the second or third reading of Romance of the Three Kingdoms (Pracharuengwit’s edition with royalist commentary) and subsequent introduction by a fellow AFAPS undesirable to one chinese-thai critic by the nom de plume Lao Chuon Hua.

เมื่อตัวกูของกูได้รับการยืนยันอย่างแม่นมั่นถึงปานนั้น ก็ไม่เกินมโนสำนึกที่มนุษย์ผู้หาความชัดเจนไม่ได้เอาเลยอย่างนักอ่านมือสมัครเล่นคนหนึ่งจะรู้สึกว่ามันช่างยั่วยวนให้พรวดออกไป—แบบมีสิทธิ์กู่ไม่กลับ—ตามรอยสเตอร์เนอร์เพื่อค้นหาไม่ก็จัดวางตัวตนทางวรรณกรรมไว้เป็นสารัตถะของการมีชีวิต คุณค่าของผลงานวรรณกรรมจึงมิใช่จะมาตัดสินกันบนฐานของสมรรถนะในอันที่จะพาฝัน—ผู้เข้ารีตกล่าวเสียงแข็ง—หากตัดสินบนฐานของคุณูปการต่อการไล่ผีมารศักดิ์สิทธิ์ถ้วนทั่วทุกตัวตนออกไปทีละเล็กทีละน้อยจากภาวะของความเป็นคน และด้วยเกณฑ์อันนี้ คำถามที่ควรถามมากกว่าจึงเป็นเมื่อไรเล่าที่วรรณกรรมเริ่มปลูกฝังเมล็ดพันธุ์ของการกบฏไว้ใต้สำนึกจิตและทำเช่นนั้นได้ด้วยกลอุบายใด ถ้าหากเส้นทางพัฒนาการในเรื่องดังว่ามันขุดย้อนดูได้น่ะนะ คำตอบกูคราวนี้ก็คือ คงหลังจากอ่าน สามก๊ก (ฉบับของประชาเรืองวิทย์ พร้อมความเห็นประกอบแบบบูชาจ้าว) จบไปสองไม่ก็สามรอบละมั้ง บวกกับการชักนำโดยสหายเดนนตท.ให้รู้จักกับเจ๊กนักวิจารณ์คนหนึ่งผู้มีนามปากกาว่า “เล่า ชวน หัว”

Originally written by Ming playwright Luo Guanzhong as a dramatic retelling of the history of the late Han period as recorded by Jin historian Chen Shou, the chinese epic continues to enjoy worldwide readership for its timeless aestheticization of state violence and instances of strategic brilliance that supposedly still apply to modern political and military warfare. The obvious protagonists of the novel are the Shu Han, a Han remnant dukedom founded by Liu Xuande, a cobbler and distant relative to the Han emperor; while the other two factions, Cao Wei and Sun Wu, are portrayed as villainous usurpers and inconsequential parvenus respectively.

สามก๊ก ฉบับแรกเขียนขึ้นโดยหลอกว้านจง นักประพันธ์บทละครยุคราชวงศ์หมิง เพื่อบอกเล่าประวัติศาสตร์สมัยราชวงศ์ฮั่นตอนปลายอย่างถึงรสโดยอิงจากที่มีบันทึกไว้โดยเฉินโซ่ว นักประวัติศาสตร์ยุคราชวงศ์จิ้น จวบจนปัจจุบันมหากาพย์จีนชิ้นนี้ยังเป็นขวัญใจผู้อ่านทั่วโลกด้วยชั้นเชิงเหนือกาลเวลาของการอุปโลกน์สุนทรียะขึ้นมาจากความรุนแรงของรัฐและความปราดเปรื่องของเล่ห์เหลี่ยมกลยุทธ์ที่ถือกันว่ายังประยุกต์ใช้ได้อยู่ในการศึกสมัยใหม่ของทหารและนักการเมือง ตัวละครแถวหน้าของนิยายเรื่องนี้ก็ไม่ใช่ใครที่ไหนนอกจาก จ๊วกฮั่น/จ๊วกก๊ก กากเดนศักดินาฮั่นที่สถาปนาขึ้นโดยเล่าปี่ ช่างสานรองเท้าผู้เป็นญาติห่างๆของพระเจ้าจักรพรรดิเชื้อสายฮั่น ส่วนอีกสองก๊ก โจงุ่ย/งุยก๊ก และซุนโง้ว/โง้วก๊ก ถูกวาดภาพให้เป็นพวกตัวโกงชิงบัลลังก์กับพวกโนบอดี้ไม่มีหัวนอนปลายตีน ตามลำดับ

The novel has undergone countless mutations across all forms of media, but the religious deification of Shu Han warlords, blown out of proportion by the novel’s uncritical popularity, is still alive in china and thailand to this day.

นิยายเรื่องนี้ผ่านการกลายพันธุ์นับครั้งไม่ถ้วนในสื่อทุกรูปแบบ ทว่าลัทธิเชิดชูบูชาแม่ทัพนายกองของจ๊วกก๊ก ที่ถูกขยายพันธุ์ด้วยความนิยมนิยายอย่างไม่ลืมหูลืมตานั้นมันก็ยังอยู่กันมาได้ถึงทุกวันนี้ทั้งที่จีนและที่ไทย



In response to unchecked Shu Han sanctity which he deemed a harmful component of chinese-thai morality, Lao Chuon Huo wrote the nine-volume ROTK Commoner’s Edition, an edition unlike most others available in thai in that, instead of giving the same chronological narrative from The Yellow Turban Rebellion to Sima Yan’s ascension, it deconstructs plot points and character motivations using Chen Sou’s records as the primary reference. To wit, the Commoner’s Edition is an endeavor to return myths to history or reduce them to bad fan fiction, a task that runs counter to Luo Guanzhong’s original nationalistic intent for the novel.

เพื่อล้มล้างความศักดิ์สิทธิ์ของจ๊วกก๊ก ความศักดิ์สิทธิ์ที่เขามองว่าเป็นพิษภัยที่พวกเจ๊กยึดถือกันเป็นศีลธรรม “เล่า ชวน หัว” ได้เขียน สามก๊ก ฉบับคนเดินดิน ความยาวเก้าเล่มขึ้น อันเป็นฉบับที่ผิดแผกไปจากฉบับภาษาไทยโดยมากตรงที่ว่า แทนที่จะเล่าเรื่องตามลำดับเวลาเริ่มตั้งแต่กบฏโพกผ้าเหลืองไปจนถึงการเถลิงถวัลย์ราชสมบัติของสุมาเอี่ยม ก็กลับตีแผ่แกะแยกชิ้นส่วนพล็อตเรื่องและแรงจูงใจของตัวละครโดยใช้บทบันทึกของเฉินโซ่วเป็นแหล่งอ้างอิงหลัก กล่าวคือ สามก๊ก ฉบับคนเดินดิน เป็นการมุมานะพยายามถีบหัวส่งบรรดาตำนานคืนสู่อดีตไม่ก็กดหัวมันลงเป็นแฟนฟิคชั่นชั้นเลว อันเป็นภารกิจที่สวนทางกับเจตนาบูชาชาติดั้งเดิมของหลอกว้านจงผู้ประพันธ์



Having stripped away melodrama and found tall tales devoid even of the slightest truth, Lao Chuon Huo took scathing liberties with fictional events that defined Shu Han characters‘ divinity in the chinese pantheon. The one hundred thousand loyal peasants who refused to abandon Liu Xuande during his flight from Xinye are revealed to be human shields used to deter Cao Wei’s pursuit; Zhuge Kongming’s seven captures and seven releases of the stubborn king Meng Hou, traditionally construed as the God of War’s1 seven attempts to win over the Nanman people, are actually seven rounds of Nanman genocide to secure Shu Han’s southern border; Guan Yunchang’s adamant refusal to return Jingzhou to the Sun Wu, who had loaned the province to his sworn brother Xuande in goodwill, is now seen as a diplomatic failure by bravado that led to the loss countless lives including Yunchang’s own in an otherwise avoidable conflict; and so on. Consequently, some legitimacy of the dominant Cao Wei government was restored. Yet so reviled still is the faction that dedication poems to prominent Wei statesmen remain excluded from standard editions of the novel, their civic deeds eclipsed by drama subplots fit for chinese opera or HBO.

เมื่อกะเทาะทิ้งความน้ำเน่าแล้วเอาแก่นเรื่องมาพินิจดู “เล่า ชวน หัว” ก็พบว่ามันมีแต่นิทานหลอกเด็กที่ปราศจากสัจจะแม้เพียงกระผีกริ้น เขาจึงโขกสับตัวละครจ๊วกก๊กอย่างไม่ปรานีผ่านการตีความเหตุกฤดาภินิหารเสียใหม่ให้สิ้นเชื้อไม่เหลือเศษความศักดิ์สิทธิ์ที่หนุนส่งจ๊วกก๊กขึ้นแท่นเทวดาจีน ยกตัวอย่างเช่น: วีรกรรมของชาวบ้านนับแสนผู้ไม่ทอดทิ้งเล่าปี่ตอนทิ้งเมืองซิงเอี้ยได้ถูกเปิดโปงว่าจริงๆแล้วถูกใช้เป็นโล่มนุษย์ขัดขวางการไล่ล่าของก๊กโจงุ่ย หรืออย่างวีรกรรมของเจ้าพระยาสงครามขงเบ้งจับอ๋องเบ้งเฮ็กผู้ดื้อดึงเจ็ดครั้งปล่อยตัวเจ็ดครั้งซึ่งประเพณีกล่าวไว้ว่าเป็นอุบายซื้อใจชาวมั่งใต้ อันที่จริงแล้วเป็นการลวงชาวมั่งใต้ให้ออกมาสู้เพื่อสังหารหมู่เจ็ดครั้งเพื่อการกระชับอำนาจเหนือชายแดนใต้ของจ๊วกก๊ก หรืออย่างคำปฏิเสธคืนหัวเมืองเก็งจิวที่โง้วก๊กให้เล่าปี่ยืมปกครองในยามตกยาก กลับกลายเป็นการวางก้ามจนการทูตล้มเหลวซึ่งนำไปสู่การสูญชีวิตนับไม่ถ้วนอันรวมไปถึงชีวิตของกวนกงเองในการปะทะระหว่างสองก๊กที่ถ้าจะเลี่ยงก็เลี่ยงได้ หรืออย่างเรื่องอื่นๆทำนองนี้… ด้วยวิธีการเช่นนี้ ความชอบธรรมของก๊กโจงุ่ยจึงได้รับการกอบกู้กลับคืนมาประมาณหนึ่ง แต่ถึงอย่างไรก๊กนี้ก็ยังถูกสาปประณามอยู่วันยังค่ำ บทสรรเสริญรัฐบุรุษงุ่ยคนสำคัญๆก็ยังถูกตัดออกจากนิยายฉบับที่ตั้งตนเป็นมาตรฐาน การบำเพ็ญกรณียกิจทั้งหลายถูกกลบเกลื่อนไปโดยปมเรื่องยิบย่อยในแนวทางของละคอนงิ้วหรือรายการช่องเอ๊ชบีโอ



I have no knowledge of Lao Chuon Huo’s politics beside comments in an author’s note to the effect that he believed the novel responsible for the corruption and downfall of the indigenous chinese by the Manchurian Qing, a sentiment for which critics have called him a communist. His feelings about this label are also unknowable, but one gets the sense that he doesn’t have much respect for the race of submissive consumers of literature.

กูไม่มีความรู้เกี่ยวกับแนวคิดทางการเมืองของ “เล่า ชวน หัว” นอกจากข้อคิดเห็นในหมายเหตุผู้ประพันธ์ ที่มีใจความว่าเขาเชื่อว่านิยายเรื่องนี้เป็นตัวการของความเสื่อมทรามและล่มสลายของชาวจีนแผ่นดินเก่าด้วยน้ำมือราชวงศ์ชิงชาวแมนจู อันเป็นแนวคิดที่ทำให้นักวิจารณ์บอกว่าเขาเป็นคอมมิวนิสต์ “เล่า ชวน หัว” รู้สึกอย่างไรต่อการถูกแปะป้ายเช่นนี้ก็ไม่อาจทราบได้ หากก็พอรู้สึกได้ว่าเขาไม่ได้มีความนับถืออะไรนักดอก กับนักวรรณกรรมสายบริโภคไปศิโรราบไปพันธุ์นั้น



Unfortunately, by the time I first read the Commoner’s Edition, I had progressed past the schoolyear when the myth of Zhao Zilong’s heroism at Changban was a required reading in the thai class as prescribed by the ministry. Would have liked to knock Ms. Atshara down a peg or two.

อนิจจา ถึงสมัยที่กูได้อ่าน สามก๊ก ฉบับคนเดินดิน เป็นครั้งแรก กูก็ผ่านวัยที่ถูกเสี้ยมสอนวีรกรรมตำนานของเตี้ยจื้อเล้ง (คนธรรมดาเรียกว่า จูล่ง) เป็นหนังสือที่กระทรวงฯบังคับอ่านในชั้นเรียนภาษาไทยไปเสียแล้ว แหมมันคันปากอยากตอกกลับมี้สอัจฉราให้รู้จักที่ต่ำที่สูงเสียบ้าง



Who was your Lao Choun Hua? Who was your Stirner? In this faithless spirit I leave these questions and others aforesaid to you, my fellow delinquents-turned-deicides or aspirants to such dignity, and eagerly await no one’s answer.

“เล่า ชวน หัว”​ ของมึงเป็นใครกัน? สเตอร์เนอร์ของมึงล่ะ? ด้วยจิตวิญญาณปราศศรัทธานี้กูขอปล่อยให้คำถามกับคำถุยพวกนี้เป็นเรื่องของพวกมึงก็แล้วกัน พวกมึงเหล่าชนหัวรั้นผู้หันมาบั่นคอเทพหรืออย่างน้อยก็ใฝ่ศักดิ์ศรีถึงเพียงนั้น ในระหว่างนี้กูก็รอคอยด้วยใจระทึกพลันถึงคำตอบที่ไม่มีใครตอบ.

Dion de Mandaroon

ดีโยน ณ มานดารูน

1 I consider the Sleeping Dragon to be more deserving of this title than Honest Guan on account of the active role he played in realizing his proposal of a divided china. The Nanman example here given is but one of his last prime-ministerial achievements.

พีระ ส่องคืนอธรรม แปล