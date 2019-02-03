And the Dust Shall Reveal | วิวรณ์หมอกธุมเกตุ

Picture by a Facebook user for free distribution. The original comment where the picture was attached has since been deleted. / ภาพประกอบจากผู้ใช้เฟ้ซบุ๊ครายหนึ่งที่ทำภาพนี้แจกฟรี แต่ปัจจุบันคอมเม้นต์ที่แนบภาพดังกล่าวได้ถูกลบไปแล้ว

Usually if you get stuck on the ninth avatar bridge long enough you can discern the new skyline to the south as far as golden jubilee bridge (watch the goddamn road!). Of late, however, from the same vantage the cityscape seems to extend no further than the nearer easterly spires among which stands the one fugly tower that looks as if it got nibbled by rats. Ghost highrises lie just beyond this boundary like jötunn mourners at vigil where gods fell. Some days the sunglow outside the window where I sit eight to four ranges in shades of pee from mildly to moderately dehydrated same as that Vegas setpiece from Blade Runner 2049. In any case, I’m afraid I can no longer say with confidence that blue is the default colour of sky.

ถ้ามึงติดแหง็กอยู่บนสะพานไน้นฺธ์อวตารนานพอ ปกติมึงจะมองเห็นเส้นขอบ(ตึกระ)ฟ้าไล่ไปทางทิศใต้จนถึงสะพานโกลเด้นจูบิลีเลย (มองถนนดิมึง! ขับรถประสาอะไรวะ) แต่ช่วงที่ผ่านมาเนี่ยะ มองจากจุดเดิมจะเห็นไปถึงแค่ดงยอดแหลมทางทิศตะวันออก ที่มีตึกหน้าปลวกปานหนูแทะยืนโทนโท่หัวโด่อยู่นั่นแหละ ถัดออกไปตรงนอกริมก็มีตึกรามผีสิงตั้งอยู่เหมือนยักษ์ยอตุนยืนไว้อาลัยทวยเทพ ณ จุดสิ้นชีพิตักษัย บางวันแสงอาทิตย์นอกหน้าต่างข้างที่นั่งประจำของกูจากแปดโมงเช้าถึงสี่โมงเย็นจะเป็นสีฉี่มีน้ำผสมเล็กน้อยถึงปานกลาง สีเหมือนฉากลาสเวกัสใน เจาะอนาคตอันตราย เบลด รันเนอร์ 2049 นั่นน่ะ ยังไงก็แล้วแต่ กูชักจะไม่ค่อยแน่ใจแล้วว่าควรเรียกท้องฟ้าว่าท้องฟ้า

What is the practical function of karma if not an understanding of causality facilitated for the buddhist by revenge fantasies? All are welcome to less cynical definitions. As days continue to break pisscolored, I find myself wishing more and more for things to get worse, for an outbreak of some implacable viral strain, for the air to suddenly become unbreathable, and so on. On my shoulder the imp whispers the gospel. It says it harbours a simple desire for complicity in all its forms to be punished. This in turn brings to mind what someone famously said to the effect that it is easier for us to imagine the end of the world than to imagine the end of capitalism.

ความเชื่อเรื่องกรรม-วิบากจะมีหน้าที่ใช้สอยอะไรเล่าหากมิใช่การเป็นกรอบคิดเรื่องเหตุ-ผลที่อาศัยความเพ้อฝันว่าจะได้ล้างแค้นเอาคืนมาเป็นตัวช่วยทำให้พุทธศาสนิกเข้าถึงมันได้ง่ายๆ? ใครใคร่จะนิยามมันอย่างโลกสวยกว่านี้ก็เชิญนิยามเอาเถิด พออรุณเบิกฟ้าสีเยี่ยวต่อกันหลายวันเข้า กูก็ชักเกิดอยากให้อะไรๆ มันย่ำแย่ลง ให้เชื้อไวรัสสักสายพันธุ์ที่ไม่อาจขจัดจากร่างกายมันระบาดหนักๆ ให้อากาศมันใช้หายใจไม่ได้ขึ้นมาทันที ให้ฯลฯ… ปีศาจน้อยบนบ่ากระซิบวรสารใส่หูกู มันว่ามันปรารถนาให้การมีส่วนรู้เห็นเป็นใจถูกลงทัณฑ์กันอย่างถ้วนทั่ว ซึ่งก็ชวนให้นึกถึงคำที่ใครเคยบอกว่าเดี๋ยวนี้เรานึกภาพวันสิ้นโลกได้ง่ายกว่านึกภาพวันสิ้นทุนนิยมซะอีก๑

How does the apocalypse trope figure in the weird genre of fiction? Brett Davidson, in a study of British weirdist William Hope Hodgson1, contends that both weird fiction and its close cousin science fiction originated within the cultural context of western imperialism, a benefactor neither would at first betray. Unwilling to take their imagination too far from the norm, many early weirdists and science-fictioneers drew inspiration from contemporary science, most prominently the grim implications in the second law of thermodynamics of the material universe’s ultimate unsustainability. WHH’s two most famous novels, The House on the Borderland and The Night Land (published 1908 and 1912 resp.) can be said to epitomize this trope. Indeed, even H.P. Lovecraft never managed to imagine in precise details the end of the universe for his Cthulhu Mythos tales. Davidson further proposes a distinct category to which WHH’s vision belong, what he calls “The Long Apocalypse”.

พล็อตเรื่องวันสิ้นโลกมันมีที่ทางยังไงในเรื่องแต่งแนวเวียร์ด? แบร็ต เดวิดสัน ท้าทายไว้ในงานศึกษาว่าด้วยเวียรดิสต์ชาวบริเตนนาม วิลเลี่ยม โฮ้ป ฮ้อดจสัน ว่าทั้งเวียร์ดฟิคชั่นและไซนฺส์ฟิคชั่นผู้เป็นญาติใกล้ชิด ต่างก็เกิดมาในโลกแวดล้อมของระบอบจักรพรรดิตะวันตก อันเป็นผู้อุปถัมภ์ค้ำชูที่ทั้งสองไม่ทันคิดคดทรยศเมื่อครั้งยังเยาว์ นั่นแล ด้วยไร้เจตน์จำนงจะจินต์นาการหลุดโลกผิดมนุษย์มนามากเกินไป เวียร์ดิสต์และไซนฺส์ฟิคชเนียร์จำนวนมากในยุคแรกก็ได้แต่เอาวิทยาศาสตร์สมัยใหม่มาเป็นแรงบันดาลใจ ที่เด่นสุดก็เห็นจะเป็นกฎข้อที่สองของอุณหพลศาสตร์ ที่ถูกนำมาขยายจนเห็นผลสุดท้ายของการแตกดับไม่จีรังยั่งยืนของธาตุจักรวาล อาจกล่าวได้ว่านิยายที่โด่งดังที่สุดสองอันดับแรกของ ว.ฮ.ฮ. นั่นคือ เดอะ เฮ้าส์ ออน เดอะ บอร์เด้อร์แลนด์ กับ เดอะ ไน้ท์ แลนด์ (พิมพ์ปี 1908 กับ 1912 ตามลำดับ) นั้นเป็นสุดยอดของพล็อตทำนองนี้ เพราะแม้กระทั่งเวียร์ดิสต์เสาหลักของวงการอย่าง เอช.พี.เลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์ ก็ยังไม่เคยจินต์นาการได้เห็นภาพชัดเจนถึงการดับสูญของจักรวาลเลยในบรรดา “เทพตำนานคทฮูลฮู” ที่เขาเขียน โลกทัศน์ของ ว.ฮ.ฮ. นั้น เดวิดสันจัดประเภทให้เป็นของตัวเองไปเลยว่า “เดอะ ลอง อาพ้อคาลิปส์” หรือ “กลียุคอันยาวนาน”

Contrary to the original meaning of Greek ἀποκάλυψις, or revelation, Long Apocalypses “. . . are apocalypses by degrees: nothing is revealed all at once; rather, they are worked out through the accumulation of knowledge over time.” The unnamed protagonist of House witnesses the gradual decaying of earth from beginning to end, hurtling through untold cycles of ever dimming sun toward the collapse of the solar system. Set within the same eschatology but not the same canon, The Night Land tells of humanity’s Last Redoubt in the far future when the sun has completely burnt out and of physical and psychical terrors besieging this refuge. To Hodgson, there is no redemption or new world waiting at the end of the end. On the other hand, being himself alive up to only WWI, a period without any sensational prospect of a global ecological disaster, he had nothing and no one concrete to condemn.

แทนที่จะหมายความว่า “การเปิดเผยหรือตีแผ่ให้รู้เห็นทั่วกัน” เหมือนอย่างในภาษาสํสกฤตว่า วิวรณ “กลียุคอันยาวนาน” ของ ว.ฮ.ฮ. กลับฉีกนัยเป็น “การสิ้นโลกอย่างเป็นขั้นเป็นตอน: ไม่มีอะไรถูกเปิดเผยอย่างฉับพลันทันที หากแต่ค่อยเห็นผลชัดขึ้นเรื่อยๆ ตามการเพิ่มพูนของความรู้” ตัวละครเอกไม่ทราบชื่อของ เดอะ เฮ้าส์ ออน เดอะ บอร์เด้อร์แลนด์ โลดแล่นผ่านอสงไขยกัลปาวสาน เป็นสักขีพยานแห่งการดับสูญของปฐพีตั้งแต่เริ่มการดับสูรย์จนกระทั่งสิ้นสูรยจักรวาล ส่วนในเรื่อง เดอะ ไน้ท์ แลนด์ ซึ่งมีขั้นตอนการสิ้นโลกแบบเดียวกันแต่อยู่คนละจักรวาล เล่าเรื่องปราการสุดท้ายของมนุษยชาติในอนาคตอันไกลโพ้นสมัยที่ดวงตะวันดับสนิทแล้ว เล่าเรื่องความสยดสยองที่ปิดล้อมแหล่งลี้ภัยและจู่จับจิตใจคนในที่แห่งนั้น สำหรับฮ้อดจสันแล้ว ณ จุดจบของจุดจบจะไม่มีพระผู้ไถ่และจะไม่มีโลกใหม่รออยู่ แต่ในอีกแง่หนึ่ง ด้วยเหตุที่เขามีชีวิตอยู่ถึงแค่ช่วงสงครามโลกครั้งที่หนึ่งซึ่งเป็นยุคสมัยที่ไม่มีวี่แววหวือหวาว่าจะเกิดภัยพินาศเชิงนิเวศระดับโลก ฮ้อดจสันก็จนปัญญาจะกล่าวโทษโยนบาปให้ใครหรือสิ่งใดอย่างเป็นรูปธรรม

At this point in my rambling I must confess to a most basic and nonacademic dilettantism in ecology. The extent of my reading in the field includes only the article Anthropocene, Capitalocene, Plantationocene, Chthulucene: Making Kin written by Donna Haraway for Environmental Humanities, vol.6. Admittedly, I was more interested in what use an ecofeminist could possibly have for the name of Lovecraft’s most famous creation.

พล่ามมาถึงตรงนี้ กูต้องสารภาพก่อนว่ากูแทบไม่รู้ห่าอะไรเลยเรื่องนิเวศวิทยา เรียนในห้องก็ไม่เคยเรียน เคยอ่านอยู่แค่อย่างเดียวคือบทความ มนุษโยซีน, ทุนนิยโมซีน, ไร่ไพศาโลซีน, คฮทฮูลฮูซีน: สร้างสานว่านเครือ เขียนโดย ดอนน่า แฮราเว สำหรับวารสาร มนุษยศาสตร์เชิงสิ่งแวดล้อม ฉบับ 6 ต้องสารภาพอีกอย่างว่าที่กูอ่านก็ไม่ใช่เพราะสนใจนิเวศวิทยาดอก กูแค่อยากรู้ว่าอีอีโค่เฟมินิสต์จะเอาชื่อสัตว์ปลาดอันโด่งดังของเลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์ไปทำประโยชน์อะไรได้

Chthulhucene denotes an ecological epoch in which people and assemblages of species must come together to flourish, one that runs concurrently or succeeds such epochs as Anthropocene, Capitalocene, Plantationocene, and so on. This appropriation of Lovecraft’s invention may seem at first counterproductive. Great Cthulhu, after all, embodies madness and destruction among other anti-life abstracts. Haraway calls attention to the difference in spelling and the new meaning made therefrom2. Her Chthulhu consists of the Cthulhu, tentacular entwining of all things reminiscent of the alien god’s octopoid visage, and an extra ‘h’ as homage to the Chthonic, ancient earthborn powers that possess more potential for liberation than Lovecraft’s cosmic nightmare3.

“คฮทฮูลฮูซีน” บ่งชี้ถึงยุคทางนิเวศที่ผู้คนและสปีชีส์นานาพันธุ์ต้องมาอยู่ด้วยกันและตายด้วยกันเพื่อจะหาทางเฟื่องฟู ยุคทางนิเวศนี้ต่อท้ายยุคอื่นๆ บ้าง ดำรงควบคู่กันไปกับยุคอื่นๆ บ้าง อย่างเช่นยุคมนุษโยซีน ยุคทุนนิยโมซีน ยุคไร่ไพศาโลซีน ยุคฯลฯโอซีน การหยิบคำประดิษฐ์ของเลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์มาใช้นี้ในแว้บแรกอาจดูไม่ได้เรื่องได้ราว เพราะยังไงๆ แล้ว “คทฮูลฮูผู้ยิ่งใหญ่” ก็เป็นร่างอวตารของความบ้าคลั่ง การทำลายล้าง และนามธรรมต่อต้านชีวิตอย่างอื่นๆ แฮราเวชี้ให้พินิจความต่างในการสะกดคำ๒อันแปลกปลาดนี้ ให้เห็นความหมายใหม่ที่แตกหน่อขึ้นมา “คฮทฮูลฮู” ของแฮราเว ประกอบกันขึ้นมาจากสองส่วน หนึ่งคือ “คทฮูลฮู” อันเป็นการพันเกี่ยวสัตว์สาวาสิ่งรโยงรยางค์อย่างชวนประหวัดถึงหนวดปลาหมึกยักษ์บนพระพักตร์ของเทพเจ้าต่างดาว และสองคือเติม “ฮ” เข้าอีกหนึ่งตัวจาก “คฮทฮอนิค” อันเป็นขุมพลังเก่าแก่ใต้ปฐพีที่มีศักยภาพแห่งการปลดปล่อยมากกว่าเมื่อเทียบกับมารมืดจากดาวดึกดำบรรพ์ของเลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์

Students of the weird may be tempted to further ask Then why not just go with Chthonocene and spare Lovecraft from association with anthropocentric sentimentalism? My two cents: by pitting the two forces against one another, Haraway admits to ongoing battles the outcomes of which remain uncertain. Also, Lovecraft should never be spared. The times of aloof aestheticism have long passed. Legacies must be scrutinized, subsumed, composted. One small step toward victory for mother earth.

ศิษย์สกุลเวียร์ดอาจรู้สึกคันปากอยากถามต่อว่าอ้าวงั้นทำไมไม่เขียน “คฮทฮอโนซีน” ไปเลย ไม่ต้องเอาเลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์มาเอี่ยวกับความฟูมฟายของมนุษย์โดยมนุษย์เพื่อมนุษย์ได้มะ? กูคิดงี้นะ: การที่แฮราเวได้เอาพลังสองอย่างมาประสานงากันเนี่ย ก็เป็นการยอมรับกลายๆ ว่ามีการฟาดฟันกันอยู่โดยไม่รู้ว่ามันจะออกหัวหรือออกก้อย แล้วอีกอย่างนะ ไม่ต้องมาพูดเลยว่าอย่าเอาเลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์มาเอี่ยว มันพ้นสมัยไปนานแล้วกับไอ้สุนทรียะสูงส่งเกินกว่าจะลดตัวลงมากลั้วเกลือก มรฎกใดๆ ในโลกจักต้องถูกเพ่งเล็ง ผนวกกลืน และเปื่อยเป็นปุ๋ยทั้งนั้น นี้แลก้าวเล็กๆ สู่ชัยชนะของพระแม่ปฤถวี

We already live in an apocalypse, I always say. Are we not its witnesses written about in tall tales of old, humans of bad karma whose suffering the great creative minds failed to anticipate in scope and kind? We are Oba Yozo, no longer human, who throws out a million uneaten bags of rice in one lunch sitting. We are the boy at the end of McCarthy’s grey road; we are also the consumed and the cannibals in no particular order. In this dust that reds the nose and waters the eyes, in this festival of masks; a prelude; an interlude; but never a postlude we lust after, it’s okay to take a deep breath once in a while.

กูพูดมาเสมอว่ากลียุคน่ะเราท่านอยู่กันมานานแล้ว มิใช่เราๆ ท่านๆ หรือ เหล่าสักขีพยานที่โลดแล่นอยู่ในนิยายหลอกเด็กเก่าๆ แก่ๆ? มิใช่เราๆ ท่านๆ หรือ เหล่ามนุษย์ผู้ต้องชดใช้กรรมชั่วอย่างที่บรรดาอัจฉริยศิลปินไม่คาดคิดว่าจะเป็นได้เช่นนี้และเป็นกันขนาดนี้? พวกเราคือโอบะ โยโซ ผู้สูญสิ้นความเป็นคน ผู้โยนกระสอบข้าวทิ้งไปล้านกระสอบในมื้อเดียว พวกเราคือเด็กน้อยตรงปลายทางหม่นเทาของแม็คคาร์ธี่ พวกเราคือคนกินคนและคนที่คนกินสลับไปมา ในหมอกธุมเกตุ๓ที่ปกเกล้าคุมเกศจนคัดจมูกน้ำมูกน้ำตาไหลนี้ ในเทศะกาละของหน้ากากนี้ ในท่อนโหมโรงหรือท่อนเชื่อม—แต่มิใช่ท่อนธรณีกันแสง—ที่พวกเรากระสันอยากได้สัมผัสนี้ จะสูดลมหายใจเข้าลึกๆ บ้างก็ไม่หนักหนาอะไรหรอก.

1 Brett Davidson, “The Long Apocalypse: The Experimental Eschatologies of H.G. Wells and William Hope Hodgson”, Sargasso: The Journal of William Hope Hodgson Studies 1, no. 1 (2013).

2 A worthy but clumsy defiance since most of the Lovecraftian vocabulary is phonetically malleable. For this specific name, S.T. Joshi said at a NecronomiCon 2013 panel that, because the word was not meant to be enunciable using the human vocal cord, any slight variation in the English rendition is acceptable, and that he himself preferred to pronounce it ‘Klulu’ however it is written.

3 My own paraphrasing of Haraway.

๑ สำหรับราษฎรตาดำๆ ริมแม่น้ำหลอดส์ เราอาจเรียก “ทุนนิยม” เสียใหม่ว่า “ระบอบแห่งความรุ่งโรจน์อันเป็นนิรันดร์” เพื่อให้กินความครอบคลุมกว่า

๒ เป็นการฉีกแนวที่น่านับถือแต่ก็รุงรัง เพราะคำศัพท์แบบเลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์นั้นโดยมากแล้วจะออกเสียงได้หลายรูปแบบ สำหรับชื่อ “คทฮูลฮู” นี้ ส.ต.โชษี กล่าวในเวทีเสวนา NecronomiCon ปี ๒๕๕๖ ไว้ว่า เนื่องจากคำนี้ไม่ใช่คำที่มีไว้ให้มนุษย์ใช้ออกเสียงจากเส้นเสียงในลำคอ หากจะสะกดผิดแผกกันไปบ้างอย่างไรก็ไม่เสียหาย ตัวเขาเองก็เลือกที่จะอ่านออกเสียงคำนี้ว่า “คลูลู” ไม่ว่าจะเขียนอย่างไร

๓ ธุมเกตุ หมายถึง ฝุ่นหมอกที่เกิดขึ้นผิดธรรมดา ธุมแปลว่าควันไฟหรือหมอกควัน เกตุคือพระเกตุ ดาวที่เป็นลางบอกเหตุร้ายตามหลักวิชาโหราศาสตร์ ธุมเกตุ จึงหมายถึงหมอกควันอันสำแดงให้เห็นโดยพระเกตุ ส่อนัยถึงเหตุวิปโยคแห่งบ้านเมือง