Ambrose Bierce Would Probably Die Here | มนุษย์ล่องหน คนอันตรธาน ในจักรวาลของแอมโบรส เบียซ

Monarch, n. A person engaged in reigning. . . . In Russia and the Orient the monarch has still a considerable influence in public affairs and the disposition of the human head . . .

พระมหากษัตริย์, น. บุคคลผู้ข้องแวะอยู่กับการครองราชย์ . . . ในรุสเซียและแดนบูรพา พระมหากษัตริย์ยังมีอิทธิพลอยู่พอสมควรในกิจการสาธารณะและการหลุดเลื่อนของตำแหน่งศีรษะมนุษย์ . . . Monarchical Government, n. Government.

รัฐบาลอันมีพระมหากษัตริย์ทรงเป็นประมุข, น. รัฐบาล. —The Devil’s Lexicographer, The Devil’s Dictionary (Hell [or New York]: Dolphin Books), 139.

—นักวัจนานุกรมของพญามาร, ปทานุกรมของพญามาร (นรก [ไม่ก็นิวยอร์ก]: ดอลฟินบุ๊คส์), หน้า 139.

Ambrose Bierce (1842-?) / แอมโบรส เบียซ (2385-?)

In satira veritas. There is an old joke about the rich man who bemoans, “I can’t stand to see these cripples and beggars in the streets. Cart them off somewhere else at once!” Does this rich man not speak for the welloff and the not so welloff in this here city of gods, and even doubly so for prince Siddhartha who, on his first step toward buddhahood, said to his slaves, “I can’t stand to see these cripples and beggars in the streets. Cart me off somewhere in the wilds forthwith!”? The question here is Why the fuck does it fall on satire to deliver vital truth? Among the academically accepted progenitors of the weird genre, Ambrose Bierce stands out as one who succeeded also as a moral witticist.

ประชจจัง เว สัจจา วาจา. มีมุกตลกตกทอดมามุกหนึ่ง เล่าถึงเศรษฐีผู้โอดครวญว่า “เราทนไม่ได้ที่ต้องเห็นพวกง่อยกับพวกยาจกนี่ตามถนนหนทาง จงเข็นพวกมันไปให้พ้นตาเราเสียเดี๋ยวนี้!” ไม่จริงหรอกหรือว่าเศรษฐีผู้นี้ได้พูดแทนใจผู้มีอันจะกินและผู้พอจะพอมีพอกินในกรุงก๊อดส์นี่ แถมยังพูดแทนพระราชหฤทัยทั้งขึ้นทั้งล่องของเจ้าชายสิทธัตถะ ผู้ซึ่งในก้าวแรกสู่พุทธิและวุฒิภาวะ ได้กล่าวกับข้าทาษว่า “เราทนไม่ได้ที่ต้องเห็นพวกง่อยกับพวกยาจกนี่ตามถนนหนทาง จงเข็นเราไปให้พ้นในป่าดงเสียตั้งแต่นี้!” หรือว่าไม่จริง? คำถามก็คือทำไมการประชดเสียดสีต้องแบกรับหน้าที่เป็นตัวบอกสัจธรรมด้วยล่ะวะ? ในบรรดาบรรพชนผู้ให้กำเนิดการเขียนแนวเวียร์ดตามที่ได้รับการรับรองโคตรเหง้าศักราชโดยวงวิชาการ ก็ปรากฏ แอมโบรส เบียซ หัวโผล่โด่เด่นขึ้นมาด้วยฐานะที่มีชื่อเสียงเพิ่มเติมในทางเป็นนักคิดคำคมขำสอนใจ

Students should already be familiar with Bierce, whose classic titles such as The Damned Thing, The Inhabitants of Carcosa, and Haïta the Sheperd exhibit pre-Lovecraft cosmic horror archetypes. But so vast was Bierce’s writing career that his legacy in the mainstream canon can be felt even by the common enthusiast in american fiction. A Union veteran of the civil war and newspaperman during the height of american yellow journalism1, Bierce specialized in short fiction, varying his production from war tales to supernatural stories to literary hoaxes. The latter he sold as sensational newsstories to William Randolph Hearst’s San Francisco Examiner which counted among its contributors american luminaries Jack London and Samuel Clemens of the Nevadan Sagebrush School.

ศิษยานุศิษย์น่าจะพอรู้จักเบียซกันอยู่แล้ว ด้วยผลงานขึ้นหิ้งอย่าง เดอะแดมด์ธิง, เดอะอินแฮบิเทินท์เสิฟการ์โกซา, และ ฮายีตาเดอะเช็พเผิร์ด ซึ่งมีเนื้อหากระเดียดไปทางแบบฉบับดั้งเดิมของเรื่องแนวสยองขวัญเชิงจักรวาลวิทยายุคก่อนเลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์ แต่อาณาจักรการเขียนของเบียซนั้นก็กว้างใหญ่ไพศาลเสียจนผลงานที่เขาฝากไว้ในทำเนียบวรรณกรรมกระแสหลักยังเลื่องชื่อฦๅชาไปถึงแม้กระทั่งหูของผู้กระตือรือร้นสนใจเรื่องแต่งสัญชาติอเมริกันทั่วๆไป เบียซเป็นอดีตทหารผ่านศึกสงครามกลางเมืองผู้อยู่ข้างฝ่ายเหนือและอดีตนักหนังสือพิมพ์ในยุครุ่งโรจน์ของหนังสือพิมพ์หน้าเหลืองอเมริกัน๑ เขาถนัดจัดเจนในทางเรื่องแต่งขนาดสั้น โดยมีผลงานหลากไหลตั้งแต่นิทานสงคราม เรื่องเหนือธรรมชาติ ยันเรื่องลวงโลกที่แต่งอย่างมีเชิงชั้นวรรณศิลป์ ประเภทหลังสุดนี้เขาเขียนในรูปของข่าวหวือหวาขายให้วิลเลียม แรนดอล์ฟ เฮิสต์ เจ้าของ ซานฟรานซิสโกอิกแซมิเนอร์ ที่มีนักประพันธ์ร่วมเครือส่วนหนึ่งเป็นโคมทองของอเมริกาอย่าง แจ๊ก ลอนดอน กับ แซมเวล เคล็มเม็นส์ แห่งสำนักจิงจูฉ่ายสายพันธุ์เนวาด้า

Bierce’s hoaxes report strange disappearances told by very credible witnesses: A man running a marathon dissolves into thin air right before the finish line, a whole family vanishes one night in their own home, a farmer trips and falls while crossing a field but nothing and no one is ever seen getting up from the spot, and so on. These stories soon passed from print to words of mouth, became urban legends with uncertain origins. Bierce bore hard upon the average american media consumer to confront their own duplicity.

เรื่องลวงโลกของเบียซรายงานจากปากคำพยานที่น่าเชื่อถือยิ่งถึงประดาเหตุหายตัวอันแปลกปลาดเช่นว่า ชายนักวิ่งมาราธอนผู้หนึ่งอันตรธานเป็นอากาศธาตุเมื่อจวนถึงเส้นชัย, ครอบครัวทั้งครอบครัวล่องหนไปในบ้านของตัวเองในคืนหนึ่ง, ชาวไร่คนหนึ่งสะดุดล้มขณะเดินลัดทุ่งแต่ไม่มีใครเห็นสิ่งใดหรือผู้ใดลุกกลับขึ้นมาอีกจากตรงจุดนั้น และอีกสารพัดสารพัน เรื่องราวเหล่านี้กระโดดจากหน้ากระดาษไปเป็นเรื่องเล่าปากต่อปากในไม่ช้า จนกลายเป็นตำนานร่วมสมัยที่ไม่ทราบแหล่งที่มาแน่ชัด เบียซล็อกคอชาวบ้านร้านตลาดอเมริกันผู้บริโภคสื่อให้ต้องสบตากับความกลับกลอกของตนเอง

While the uninitiated may be tempted to give these stories a science fiction reading2, the weirdist perspective can perhaps better analogize the despair felt by an Oriental specimen whose head is ever subject to disposition. Through the government, the thai monarch has achieved the same impersonal indifference, the same natural unaccountability characteristic of the cosmic forces behind Bierce’s hoaxes. What really happened to those people? Why them? Am I also going to suddenly cease to exist? There are no answers to these questions either in the case of the marathon man, the Spook House family, the farmer who tripped, or in the forced disappearances of thai political dissidents.

ในขณะที่ผู้ด้อยประสบการณ์อาจรู้สึกอยากอ่านเรื่องราวเหล่านี้ตามครรลองของไซไฟ๒ มุมมองสายเวียร์ดิสต์น่าจะนำมาเทียบให้เห็นได้แม่นกว่าถึงภาวะสิ้นหวังในใจสิ่งมีชีวิตแดนบูรพาที่ศีรษะจะเลื่อนหลุดจากบ่าได้ทุกยามตามแต่อาณัติจะอำนวย ทั้งนี้ โดยกระทำการผ่านรัฐบาล พระมหากษัตริย์ชาวไทยได้บรรลุภาพภาวะดุจเดียวกันของการวางเฉยปลอดความพัวพันใด ภาพภาวะโดยธรรมชาติของพลังจักรวาลอันไม่อาจมีใครถามหาความรับผิดชอบได้เฉกเช่นในเรื่องลวงโลกของเบียซ เกิดอะไรขึ้นกันแน่กับคนเหล่านั้น? ทำไมต้องเป็นพวกเขา? แล้วกูจะหายวับตามไปอีกคนไหม? ไม่มีคำตอบสำหรับคำถามเหล่านี้ ไม่ว่าในกรณีของชายนักวิ่งมาราธอน, ของครอบครัวในบ้านผีอำ, ของชาวไร่ผู้ล้มหัวคะมำ หรือในกรณีของชาวไทยผู้เห็นต่างจากรัฐผู้ถูกบังคับให้สูญหาย

But the weirdist realizes that this unassailability is ultimately a ruse. Recall the Lovecraftian protagonist who is driven mad and shrieking into plutonian night by alien knowledge. This does not mean that the revelation itself is too terrifying to bear, but precisely that the protagonist cannot sanely conceive of the implications arising when the Big Other is finally forced to confront this knowledge unmediated. To wit, the Lovecraftian protagonist only keeps the unknown from public knowledge only to prolong the perverse gratification he receives from indulging in the fear of the unknown. Likewise, it is the insane and perverse royalist who cannot let the Big Other come face to face with the naked truth concerning the monarch. And since they themselves lack the creativity to moderate reality, they should be heavily taxed for the satirist’s thankless public service of humor and cynicism.

แต่ชาวเวียร์ดิสต์ย่อมตระหนักได้ว่าภาพภาวะที่อยู่เหนือพ้นการประทุษร้ายทั้งปวงนี้ถึงที่สุดแล้วก็เป็นเล่ห์มายา ลองย้อนคิดถึงตัวเอกตามแบบฉบับของเลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์ผู้กรีดร้องอย่างบ้าคลั่งเมื่อได้พบเจอความรู้จากเผ่าพันธุ์เอเลี่ยนดึกดำบรรพ์อย่างจะๆ มิใช่ว่าสิ่งที่เผยออกมานั้นสะเทือนขวัญเกินจะรับได้หรอก หากแต่เป็นตัวเอกนั่นเองที่สติสัมปชัญญะไม่สามารถรองรับแรงสั่นสะเทือนที่เกิดขึ้นได้เมื่อจินตภาพที่เคยมีมาตลอดต่ออำนาจใหญ่ต้องมาเผชิญหน้ากับความรู้นี้แบบเพียวๆ ตัวเอกตามแบบฉบับของเลิ้ฟคร้าฟต์เก็บเรื่องลี้ลับให้พ้นสายตาสาธารณชนเพียงเพื่อจะยืดเวลาดื่มด่ำดำดิ่งในความกลัวสิ่งลี้ลับนั้นอย่างภิรมย์พิเรนทร์ ดุจเดียวกัน ก็เป็นรอแยลลิสต์พิเรนทร์เสียสติผู้ที่ไม่อาจยินยอมให้จินตภาพต่ออำนาจหลวงต้องมาประจัญหน้าความจริงเกี่ยวกับพระมหากษัตริย์อย่างหมดเปลือก และในเมื่อพวกมันก็ปราศจากหัวคิดที่จะทำให้ความเป็นจริงทุเลาเบาบางลงจนพอจะอาศัยอยู่ร่วมกันได้ ก็สมควรที่จะเก็บภาษีพวกมันให้จงหนักเพื่อชดเชยให้แด่นักประชดเสียดสีผู้มอบอารมณ์ขันและทัศนคติเย้ยหยันโลกให้เป็นบริการแก่สาธารณะโดยไม่ถูกเห็นค่า

Perhaps Bierce had the devil’s definition of the exile in mind when, in the twilight of his life, he decided to travel further south after a tour of his old battlefields and himself disappeared without a trace in the thick of the Mexican Revolution. Because of the looming threat of World War I, only a minimal search effort was carried out, and all that was ever heard of Bierce’s final days came from local legends and campfire corridos3. And though no bones lie beneath his cenotaphs, I like to think that there is some truth to the story of the old gringo who fought and died graveless in the field of Ojinaga.

ในวัยสนธยา บางทีเบียซคงมีคำนิยามของความเป็นผู้ถูกเนรเทศฉบับพญามารอยู่ในใจตอนที่เขาตัดสินใจเดินทางลงใต้ต่อไปหลังเสร็จจากการแวะเวียนไปตามสมรภูมิในอดีตของตน แล้วหายตัวไปเสียเองอย่างไร้ร่องรอยในความชุลมุนฝุ่นตลบของการปฏิวัติเม็กซิโก ด้วยภัยคุกคามของสงครามโลกครั้งที่หนึ่งที่กำลังคืบคลานเข้ามา การพยายามตามหาเขาก็ทำกันอย่างรวบรัด หลักฐานวันวารสุดท้ายของเบียซหลงเหลือแต่เพียงในตำนานกล่าวขานตามท้องถิ่นและเพลงกลอนเล่าเรื่องรอบกองไฟ๓ แหละถึงแม้นไม่มีกองกระดูกอยู่ใต้แผ่นศิลาจารึกชื่อของเขา กูก็มีใจอยากคิดว่าต้องมีมูลความจริงอยู่บ้างแหละในเรื่องราวเล่าขานถึงตาแก่ฝรั่งผิวขาวที่สู้รบและตกตายโดยไม่ถูกฝังในทุ่งไหนสักแห่งที่โอฆินากา.

Exile, n. One who serves his country by residing abroad, yet is not an ambassador.

ผู้ถูกเนรเทศ, น. ผู้รับใช้ประเทศของตนด้วยการอาศัยอยู่ต่างแดน ทว่ามิได้เป็นเอกอัครราชทูต.

1 Yellow Journalism, n. An alchemical art whereby two parts deceit and one part irony equals an increased balance in the publisher’s bank account. Side effects may include ideological impotence in legal minors, or so they say. Despite varying success, the method is still considered standard practice in the Orient, especially in the kingdom formerly known as Siam.

2 Bierce did allude to parallel dimensions and non-Euclidean geometry in one of the hoaxes. As far as I know, this is the only instance of scientific/pseudoscientific reference in all his short fiction works.

3 I encourage the reader to check out the much enjoyable Very Trustworthy Witnesses, an essay by poet Forrest Gander on legends of Bierce’s many deaths.

๑ หนังสือพิมพ์หน้าเหลือง, น. ศิลปะการเล่นแร่แปรธาตุ ที่ซึ่งคำลวงสองส่วนกับคำประชดเสียดสีหนึ่งส่วนรวมกันแล้วเท่ากับยอดที่สูงขึ้นในบัญชีธนาคารของผู้พิมพ์ ผลข้างเคียงอาจได้แก่ความเสื่อมสมรรถภาพทางอุดมการณ์ในหมู่ผู้ยังไม่บรรลุนิติภาวะ เขาว่ากันอย่างนั้น และถึงแม้จะสำเร็จมากบ้างน้อยบ้าง สูตรนี้ก็ยังถือเป็นมาตรฐานอยู่ในแดนบูรพา โดยเฉพาะในราชอาณาจักรที่เป็นที่รู้จักกันในอดีตว่าสยาม

๒ จริงอยู่ที่เบียซเคยบุ้ยใบ้ไปถึงมิติคู่ขนานและเรขาคณิตแบบนอนยูคลิเดียนในเรื่องลวงโลกเรื่องหนึ่ง แต่เท่าที่กูรู้ นั่นเป็นเพียงหนเดียวที่มีการอ้างอิงแนวคิดวิทยาศาสตร์ไม่ว่าแท้หรือปลอมในบรรดาเรื่องแต่งขนาดสั้นทั้งหมดของเขา

๓ กูแนะนำให้ไปหาอ่าน เวรี่ทรัสต์เวิร์ธีวิตเนสเสิส เรียงความที่ให้ความเพลิดเพลินยิ่งนักของกวีนามฟอร์เรสต์ แกนเดอร์ ว่าด้วยตำนานเล่าขานถึงความตายหลากหลายรูปแบบของเบียซ

พีระ ส่องคืนอธรรม แปล, ไอดา อรุณวงศ์ บรรณาธิการแปล